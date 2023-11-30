Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Why did Munawar Faruqi lash out at Abhishek Kumar? says 'Haath mat pakad mera iss tarah'

Trigger Warning: This article has references to violence and abusive words

Munawar Faruqi and Abhishek Sharma share a close friendship in the house of Bigg Boss. While their friendship has been consistent for a long time, it looks like that is about to change in the latest promo of Bigg Boss 17, they can be seen arguing loudly as Abhishek complains to Faruqi about Mannara Chopra, as he had defended her ill language towards Abhishek previously.

Mannara Chopra calls Abhishek Sharma ‘Gadha’:

The chaos unfolds as Abhishek stands in the living area, while he observes Mannara and Munawar passing by. Anurag Dobhal calls out to Chopra, but she doesn’t respond to him and leaves with Munawar. Stunned by this, Abhishek addresses Anurag and tells him, "Bhai mujhe bada ajeeb laga, tereko laga?" Anurag replies, "Chod naa," avoiding the conversation.

Bigg Boss steps in, urging Abhishek to express himself clearly, “Abhishek joh bhi kehna hai, zorse, saaf saaf bataiye naa.” Abhishek then raises his voice sharing , “Maine yeh bola ki isne Mannara ko bulaya aur Munawar, Mannara ko leke chala gaya toh mereko bada ajeeb sa laga ki Mannara, Anurag ke paas ruki kyu nahi?” to which Anurag says, “Maine bulaya nahi usse, maine pucha all okay?”.In the heat of the moment, Munawar requests Mannara to accompany him, but she declines, stating, "Nahi, aap inke saath jaao." Munawar then takes her with him, she doesn't mince words, expressing her frustration with Abhishek: "Gadha hai yeh gadha, he's an a**."

Watch the promo here:

Abhishek Sharma confronts Munawar Faruqi:

Agitated, Abhishek then vents to Anurag, saying, "Bhai, usko samjha apni Mannara ko nahi toh main uski Khallara kar dunga yaha pe." Anurag, advises Abhishek to resolve the issue directly with Mannara. In an unpleasant mood Abhishek finally confronts Munawar about the Sita actress’s use of derogatory language. Munawar suggest,"Aap uspe usse ladd lijiye,” Abhishek questions him if he will not interrupt then and Munawar agrees and politely tells Abhishek, "Main yaha tha nahi, fir bhi maine teko defend kara hai" ,Abhishek asks Munawar to calm his tone down, and tells him that Mannara’s words trigger him.

As the comedian tries leaving, Abhishek holds his hands, the comedian doesn’t like that and immediately responds, “Haath mat pakad mera iss tarah”.As the argument increases, Abhishek, Munawar, Mannara, and Anurag engage in a heated exchange in the living area, leading to a war of words between Abhishek and Mannara. The background of this conflict rewinds back to Mannara repeatedly referring to Abhishek as an 'a**,' a behavior Munawar previously defended by blaming it on Abhishek's high-pitched tone.

However, in this episode, Abhishek Kumar expresses his displeasure with Munawar's previous defense, leading to turn this into a confrontational episode. For more updates, stay tuned!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Arun Mahashetty and Tehelka physically charge on Abhishek Kumar