Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Why Salman Khan questions Munawar Faruqui’s game plan; Watch

The Bigg Boss 17 house is getting dramatic each day. As contestants plot their games, the chaotic environment continues to steal the TRP. Following the Diwali Bash, things have turned more interesting! The new promo video gives a sneak peek into how Salman Khan questions Munawar Fariqui’s game and doubts Mannara Chopra’s opinion about holding clarity in a relationship.

Salman Khan asks Munawar Faruqui about his game plan in Bigg Boss 17 promo

The new promo video of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17 displays Salman Khan taking a toll on Munawar Faruqui’s game plan. The host says, “Bura laga Dil ke room mein shift ho gaye toh demotion ho gaya (You feel bad on being shifted Dil room as you have been demoted).” Replying to it, Munawar denies it, but Mannara Chopra agrees to the same. Further, Salman advises the stand-up comedian and says, “Ek stand toh lena zaroori hota hai na (Taking a stand is compulsory, right!).”

Advising Munawar further, the Bigg Boss 17 host tells him that he might have to exit if he does not change his moves. Meanwhile, Mannara Chopra speaks about Munawar and reveals, “He needs clarity in relationships.” The next moment, Salman Khan confronts her and asks Mannara whether she is clear about her relationships.”

Watch the Bigg Boss 17 promo here:

Khichdi 2 team to grace the Bigg Boss 17 stage during Weekend Ka Vaar

As different celebs join Salman Khan during the weekend on Bigg Boss 17, the forthcoming Weekend Ka Vaar will be all about fun and laughter. In another latest promo, the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode will have Khichdi 2 cast interacting with Salman Khan on the Bigg Boss 17 stage. The team has fun as they spend enjoyable times with the host while promoting their film. For the uninformed, Khichdi 2 is a sequel to the 2010 film Khichdi: The Movie.

Here’s the new Bigg Boss 17 promo:

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates related to Bigg Boss 17.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Salman Khan loses his temper on contestants, says, ‘Jao bhaad mei jao’