Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Will Anurag Dobhal voluntarily exit the Salman Khan-led show?

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to violence and abuse

Bigg Boss 17 has been grabbing headlines owing to the intense environment of the house and constant arguments among the contestants. In the latest episode, Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as The UK07 Rider, got into an ugly fight with Arun Mahashetty, which made Bigg Boss intervene. For destroying Bigg Boss's property and for being physically violent, Bigg Boss nominated Anurag till the end of the show. Now, in the new promo, Anurag decided to quit the show.

Anurag Dobhal decides to quit Bigg Boss 17

Colors TV shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 17 on their official social media handle giving a glimpse of the upcoming episode of the show. In this promo, Bigg Boss announces a big change of contestants being reshuffled from their rooms. Amidst this, it is seen that Anurag confesses to taking a voluntary exit from the show. Later, Anurag is called into the confession room and Bigg Boss asks him, "Anurag, ghar chodna chahte hai (Anurag, do you want to exit?)." Anurag says, "Ji Bigg Boss (Yes, Bigg Boss)." Mannara Chopra and Isha Malviya are shocked to hear Anurag's decision.

Watch Bigg Boss 17 promo here-

The caption of this promo reads, "Kya Anurag chhodkar chala jaayega Bigg Boss ka ghar? Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10 PM & Sat-Sun 9 PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Here's what happened between Anurag Dobhal and Arun Mahashetty

In yesterday's episode, Arun Mahashetty and Anurag Dobhal get into an ugly spat that leads to the latter charging toward the former. It started with Arun making a statement about Anurag that he was seen entering the hotel with one individual and leaving with another. Anurag loses his calm and grabs Arun by the collar while their co-contestants attempt to stop them.

Later, Bigg Boss slams Arun and Anurag and mentions that violence will not be tolerated inside the house and that strict action will be taken against the contestant without any warning. The next day the two get into a fight again and Anurag throws a cup on the floor in anger. Bigg Boss announces to close the kitchen and asks the contestants to gather. Bigg Boss then announces that Anurag is nominated till the end of the show.

