Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Will ration task be withdrawn because of Mannara Chopra?

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite dramatic with each passing episode. The previous episode was filled with misunderstandings, arguments, and controversies. One of the major topics of discussion among the contestants is that of ration distribution. The upcoming episode will have contestants locking horns and competing to gather ration. However, looks like, even this task has the possibility of being withdrawn because of Mannara Chopra.

Bigg Boss calls out Mannara Chopra for display of humanity amidst the ration task

The ration task enables members of Dum and Dil Room to rob the ration and the food left might be given to the Dimag Room. Samarth Jurel, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma perform the task brilliantly. However, Mannara Chopra from Dil Room seemed more worried for her friends from other rooms and thus asked her roommate Samarth to spare some ration for others. This didn't go down well with Bigg Boss which made him give yet another punishment to the housemates.

Munawar Faruqui, and Rinku Dhawan among others lost their cool on Mannara Chopra and called her out as they faced repercussions because of her behavior.

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

A major fight between Sana Raees Khan and Vicky Jain

Apart from the ration task, the upcoming episode will also have a major fight between Vicky Jain and Sana Raees Khan. Vicky has been miffed with Sana for not cooperating with Dimag Room members and not letting him share a bed with his wife Ankita Lokhande. The frustration piled up and Vicky lashed out at Sana for not performing her house duties.

Nominated contestants this week

This week, the list of nominated contestants includes Ankita Lokahnde, Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Sunny Aryaa, and Anurag Dobhal. A double eviction can be expected this week from Bigg Boss 17.

Weekend Ka Vaar line-up for the week

PInkvilla exclusively informed the viewers about actress Sunny Leone gracing this week's Weekend Ka Vaar for the promotion of her recent song Third Party. It has just been a while since we broke the news about cricketer Murlitharan and actor Madhur Mittal gracing the show to promote their movie 800.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE Bigg Boss 17: Cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan and actor Madhur Mittal to grace Weekend Ka Vaar