Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Will Sunny Aryaa be evicted? Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar and others cry inconsolably

Trigger Warning: This article contains the mention of physical violence

Bigg Boss Season 17 is all set to take a shocking turn in tonight’s weekend ka vaar episode. In a new promo shared by the channel, it is seen that host Karan Johar announces Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka’s eviction which leaves the contestants in a state of shock. This decision was based on Sunny’s violent behavior which has been seen several times during his stay in the show. His recent brawl with Abhishek Kumar became one of the major reasons for his elimination.

Karan Johar to oust Sunny Aryaa:

Just a few minutes ago, Jio Cinema shared a new promo of Bigg Boss 17 on its official Instagram handle. In this promo we see, Karan Johar ask Sunny Aryaa, “Tehelka, aapko abhi tak kitni warnings mili hain? Kitni baar aap aggressive hue ho iss ghar mein? (How many warnings have you received? How many times you have been aggressive?)"

Watch Bigg Boss 17 promo here-

Sunny aka Tehelka apologizes, but the filmmaker refuses to accept his apology and mentions that no one wants his apology. Karan Johar continues, “Baar baar lagatar aap yeh karte aa rahe hai. There is no excuse. Bigg Boss ke ghar ke ahem niyam ka ulanghan karne ke kaaran aapko iss ghar se nikala jaata hai (You have been continuously doing this. As you have violated the rules of the Bigg Boss house, you have been evicted from the show)."

The contestants are shocked to hear this news. Later, Arun Mashettey cries inconsolably and is seen apologizing on behalf of Sunny while looking at the camera. All inmates including Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Anurag Dobhal, and others are seen getting teary-eyed as Sunny prepares to exit the house.

Vicky Jain gets emotional as he hugs Sunny. As Sunny is about to step out of the house, Abhishek Kumar breaks down and stops him from stepping out. Looking at the camera, Abhishek cries inconsolably and pleads to Bigg Boss and Karan Johar to forgive Sunny.

He apologizes to Bigg Boss for creating an issue when Sunny got physically violent with him and cries. Abhishek requests Bigg Boss not eliminate Sunny. He hugs Sunny and cries along with the other inmates.

The caption of this promo reads, “Bigg Boss ke ghar mein aaya emotions ka toofan, Tehelka ke jaane se gharwale huye pareshan!”

After this promo, it will interesting to watch whether Bigg Boss forgives Sunny’s mistake or eliminates him from the show.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

