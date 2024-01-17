Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Will team A take strict actions against the opponent for unfair treatment to them?

Ever since its debut in October 2023, Bigg Boss 17 has been enthralling audiences. The entertainment quotient has kept the viewers glued to the screens and engaged for so many days. Speaking of the recent episodes, the controversial reality show delivered gripping content to the audience owing to the nomination task. One can also call it the 'Torture Task!'

The latest episode had Team A, comprising Mannara Chopra, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, and Munawar Faruqui, facing torture from Team B. From applying the red chili powder to throwing water on the face, the other team made every possible effort to save themselves from nominations.

Bigg Boss 17 torture task: What does Team A intend to do?

The torture task, designed specifically for nominations, is yet to reach its final point. Bigg Boss has already announced two groups: Team A (Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, and Abhishek Kumar) and Team B (Ayesha Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya and Vicky Jain). While the first team has already suffered the torture, the second group is yet to face the task.

According to the new promo, Team A members are made to see their sufferings during the nominations task. Ayesha Khan is seen applying chili powder paste to Mannara's face while she screams in pain. Ankita uses wax strips on Abhishek's face. The promo also shows Team B, comprising Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Ayesha Khan, and Isha Malviya, hiding all the spices in the house after hurling them at the opponent team to ensure not experiencing their own tactics.

Advertisement

The promo is uploaded with the caption, "Kya hoga aaj, jab doosri team ki hogi baari in the the Nomination Task. Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9:30PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Watch the promo here:

Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Acknowledging the unfair treatment of Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashettey during the task, the master of the house keeps forward two options. By choosing the first option, Bigg Boss can give them back all of the things, allowing fair play with the opposing team. On the other hand, the second option permits them to disqualify the other team due to unethical conduct.

After seeing the clips in the archive room and listening to the offered options, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey, Munawar Faruqui, and Abhishek Kumar discuss how Team B played unfairly to them. So, it will be interesting to see what does Team B decides?

Keep an eye on us for more updates on Bigg Boss 17.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Ankita Lokhande expresses possessiveness for husband; says 'I'm afraid of losing Vicky'