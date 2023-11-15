Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Will Vicky Jain-Abhishek Kumar's bond get affected after former nominates him?

Bigg Boss 17 has kept the audience glued to the screens, all thanks to the endless catfights and verbal spats. Lately, the house has become more chaotic as Bigg Boss announced a reshuffling of the rooms that separated Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. This move has ignited many emotions as contestants plot their game. However, in the latest promo, the nomination process will target the housemates and their games. The official promo video shows Vicky Jain slipping into trouble apart from his feud with his wife, Ankita Lokhande.

Abhishek Kumar’s nomination is not fruitful for Vicky Jain

In the coming episodes of Bigg Boss 17, the contestants will face nomination tasks. While Abhishek Kumar is already the talk of the town concerning the nomination, Vicky Jain also seems to be on the verge of getting nominated. Well, the promo shows Bigg Boss asking Vicky Jain and other housemates of Dimaag Room to nominate one more individual. To this, all members have Abhishek Kumar’s name on their minds. After realizing the same, he confronts the Dimaag members, and that is when Abhishek is told that Vicky suggested taking his name for the nomination.

Vicky Jain and Abhishek Kumar get into a verbal fight, and the latter says, “Mai aapki baat aapke neeche dabb ke nahi sunn raha hun (I’m not listening to you while being dominated).” Vicky replies, “Ab toh ek hi jan ki baat suno, bahut badhiya (You now listen only to one, great.)” Eventually, despite sharing a brotherly bond, Vicky did not justify himself much; instead, he gave up on the situation.

Aishwarya Sharma nominates Ankita Lokhande

While Vicky Jain gets into a heated argument with Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhnade also gets targeted by several contestants. The actress is targeted by Munawar Faruqui, Aishwarya Sharma, and Mannara Chopra during the nomination procedure. For the uninitiated, the trio was eliminated by Ankita during a race. Hence, the contestants eventually took their revenge on her by citing her name for the nomination.

