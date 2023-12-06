Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Will Vicky Jain choose to nominate wife Ankita Lokhande for the entire season? Find out

The audiences can anticipate more shocking twists and turns in their favorite controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 17. In the upcoming episode, celeb couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are seen arguing again after Bigg Boss gives a choice to both of them. While Ankita Lokhande chooses Vicky above the game, it looks like Vicky's first priority is his game.

Will Vicky Jain nominate Ankita Lokhande?

Jio Cinema shared a new promo of Bigg Boss Season 17 on their official social media handle. In this promo, we see that Bigg Boss informs the contestants that the rooms will re-open for them. Bigg Boss then calls Ankita Lokhande in the Therapy room. Bigg Boss asks Ankita, "If not in Dil's room then which other room she wants to stay." Ankita says, "I would like to go to Dimaag room."

Bigg Boss then informs Ankita that her wish can be fulfilled but gives her a choice. Bigg Boss tells her that if she wants to move to Dimaag room, she will have to nominate her husband Vicky Jain for the entire season. However, Ankita says, "Main aisa nahi karungi (I won't do it)."

Watch Bigg Boss 17 promo here-

Later, Bigg Boss calls Vicky Jain to the Therapy room and tells him that he can move to Dil room. However, to fulfill this wish, he will have to nominate Ankita Lokhande for the entire season and release Neil Bhatt from the nominations.

After this, Bigg Boss informs Ankita in the presence of all the contestants that he offered the same offer to Vicky and Vicky has made a decision. Samarth Jurel, Munawar Faruqui, and other contestants assume that Vicky's decision will be opposite to Ankita's decision. Later, Vicky is seen explaining his side that he never wanted to hide his feelings. He shared with the contestants, "I just felt it and I said it."

Meanwhile, Ankita tries to explain to him but instead, they get involved in a war of words. Ankita tells him, "You can't tell me how to behave." While Vicky tries to explain his side, Ankita asks him, "Are you even using me like a game?" Vicky refuses to talk to her and Ankita tells him how she fights for him with everyone. While Vicky tells her not to fight for him.

The caption of this promo reads, "Is everything fair in love & war? Kya Ankita aur Vicky kar payenge yeh pyaar ka test paar?"

Do you think Vicky Jain must have nominated Ankita Lokhande for the entire season? Let us know in the comment section below.

