Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: World Cup 2023 fever grips the house; host Salman Khan plays cricket with contestants

Bigg Boss 17 is getting more entertaining and dramatic with each episode. The new promo for Weekend Ka Vaar is here, and housemates cannot keep calm as the 2023 World Cup fever makes them jump out of their seats. The upcoming episode will have host Salman Khan entering the house and wishing Team India luck for the final match.

Salman Khan plays cricket with contestants in Bigg Boss 17 house

The promo gives a sneak peek of the forthcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode. It shows the host, Salman Khan, bringing in a netted setup for the housemates to play cricket. He says, "If the cricket fever is at its highest, why would Bigg Boss 17 house remain untouched."

Further, the latest promo video reveals Munawar Faruqui and Samarth Jurel batting and scoring inside the cricket net. While they take the cricket fever to a new height, other contestants cheer them up. Well, the housemates applaud and jump in joy as superstar Salman Khan joins them for the same. The Tiger 3 actor tries himself and plays a couple of balls.

For the uninitiated, Team India is all set to play the 2023 World Cup against Australia in Narendra Modi Stadium on November 20, 2023.

Watch the Bigg Boss 17 promo here!

Farrey cast to grace the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode

The next Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar will have the Farrey team joining Salman Khan on the stage. For the uninformed, the film stars Megastar's niece, Alizeh Agnihotri, and is helmed by Soumendra Padhi.

Back to Weekend Ka Vaar, as per another promo, Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan will be seen interacting with the contestants. While he promotes his banger for Farrey, the rapper also shares a fun conversation with Munawar Faruqui. The two also use Mumbai slang to talk.

Divulging further, MC Stan advises Anurag Dobhal, who lately wished to exit Bigg Boss 17. Also known as The UK07 Rider, Anurag is currently receiving the heat of the internet for the take on his Brosena.

