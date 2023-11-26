Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: ‘World Cup toh next year hai na?’ Orry indulges in hilarious banters with contestants

Bigg Boss 17 is not leaving any stone unturned to ensure complete entertainment for the viewers. The show recently witnessed one of the shocking twists with the entry of Internet sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry in the show. Orry had a hilarious encounter with Salman Khan on the stage of Bigg Boss 17 and he is all set to enter the controversial house in tonight's episode.

Orry's antics in the Bigg Boss 17 house

Orry woke up in the Bigg Boss 17 house in a positive manner and also danced with the contestants. Later, he heard the chicken sound that Bigg Boss plays whenever anyone dozes off. Hearing the sound, Orry said, "Yeh murgi kyu bhonk raha hai?" (Why is the chicken barking?). Rinku Dhawan later asked Orry about what he does apart from 'living', to this, Orry said in a charming manner, "Chilling, Vibing, breathing, surviving."

Abhishek Kumar asked Orry whether India won the World Cup 2023. To this, Orry had a hilarious response. He said, "Worldcup toh agle saal hai na?" (Isn't Worldcup the next year?).

Have a look at the new promo of Bigg Boss 17 featuring Orry

Orry's interaction with Salman Khan

Orry had an extremely funny banter with Salman Khan on the stage of Bigg Boss 17 wherein Salman burst out in laughter as Orry claimed to be a 'liver' and mentioned that a person who acts is an actor, a person who sings is a singer and he lives, that's how he is a 'liver'. Salman later asked the Bollywood bestie Orhan Awatramani about what he does and he mentioned that he works hard on himself.

Orry also showed Salman his collection of funky phone covers. Salman teased and pulled his leg several times while Orry was a complete sport and entertaining personality on the stage. He also clicked a few selfies with Salman Khan.

Orry's claim to fame

Orry rose to fame with his presence in almost all celebrity parties. His photo dumps from parties featuring star kids Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and Nysa Devgn among others became quite popular. Snippets from his interviews went viral and he also became popular among the paparazzi. His unique and funky phone covers often become the topic of discussion.

