Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: ‘You don’t like me, I don’t like you,’ Ankita Lokhande’s befitting reply to Mannara Chopra

Bigg Boss 17 is turning dramatic and entertaining with each episode. In the latest promo, the contestants are introduced to a new nomination task. While Ankita Lokhande and Mannara Chopra continue to clap back at each other, Sana Raees Khan feels Munawar Faruqui is not playing any game. With the catfights continuing to grow, the chaos inside the house intensifies.

Ankita Lokhande on her equation with Mannara Chopra: 'I don't like you'

As per the latest promo of Bigg Boss 17, the contestants will perform nomination tasks, thereby contributing to the drama. In the promo, we see Ankita Lokhande confronting Mannara Chopra. The former says, “You don't like me; I don't like you. Mai iss dushmani ko continue karna chahti hu isliye mai aapko nominate karna chahti hu (I want to continue this rivalry, and so I want to nominate you).”

Also, Abhishek Kumar calls Mannara Chopra and explains, “Mere ko inka safe game bilkul acha nahi lag raha hai (I do not like her safe game at all).” Further, the promo shows the Zid actress taking her revenge by calling Ankita Lokhande before her. The next moment, Mannara says, “ Mai inse connect nahi kar paati (I am unable to connect with her).”

Further, what the inmates find shocking and unpredictable is Sana Raees Khan's wish to nominate Munawar Faruqui. Explaining her opinions, Sana comments, “Aap koi game khel hi nahi rahe ho isiliye kaha jaata hai ki aap boring ho (You are not playing any game, that's why you are called boring).”

Well, the promo is uploaded with the caption, “Bigg Boss ne change kiye ghar ke rules. Ab kaise rahenge gharwaale milkar mohalle ke chauk par? Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9:30PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

Have a look at Bigg Boss 17 promo:

However, watching what new bonds show up and how the contestants will react after the nomination task ends will be interesting.

For the uninitiated, the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan, started airing on October 15, 2023. This time, the Weekend Ka Vaar had Karan Johar replacing the Tiger 3 actor as the host.

