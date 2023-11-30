Bigg Boss 17 Promo: ‘You just cut me’, Munawar Faruqui confronts Ankita Lokhande on her behavior

Bigg Boss 17 has been airing for more than one month now and the show has already shown quite some dramatic twists. In the recent episodes, viewers are witnessing another interesting turn- contestants who started as friends are falling apart. A recent promo shows that the rift between Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande will grow more powerful.

The rift between Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui

The official channel of the show, Colors TV released the latest promo of Bigg Boss 17. It shows contestants Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande engaged in an argument.

Ankita is seen seated in the garden area with Sana Raees Khan standing in front of her, when Munawar Faruqui tells her, “Unhone bola aap unke mug mein chai peeye ho. (She said that you drank tea in her mug).” In response, Ankita says that she is talking to her. Khanzaadi was also sitting there.

Watch the Bigg Boss 17 promo here:

Affected by Ankita's reaction, Munawar later confronts her, “I am saying something and you just cut me.” The actress makes a face and says, “Munna, pata hain kya hain na, mereko ek feeling aa rahi hain. Wo stage aa gayi hain abhi jo mein tujhse expect karne lagu Munna. Mannara hai or Munawar hai or… Ankita hain, jhagad rahe hain dosti ke liye, mereko wo nahi chahiye. ”

“(Munna, you know what, I have a feeling… We are at that stage when I expect certain things from you…There’s Mannara and Munawar, and Ankita, we are fighting for friendship. I don’t want that)”

The promo is uploaded with the caption, “Munawar aur Ankita ke beech khada hua ek naya mudda. Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10 PM & Sat-Sun 9:30 PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

In the initial days of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui shared a good relationship and the actress called the latter her younger brother. They also supported each other openly. However, recently the two are not getting along well. And it’s time to see if their friendship is at risk or if they will sort out everything between them.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, 29 Nov, 2023: Aishwarya Sharma calls Vicky Jain ‘manipulator’ after he nominates Neil Bhatt