Bigg Boss 17: Rajiv Adatia annoyed with BB's constant interference, 'Do din mein aadha footage aapne le liya'

Bigg Boss 17 began airing a few days back and the show has been getting quite interesting. Slowly and steadily new bonds are being formed inside the house while many rifts have been taking place too. Groups have already started to form. The audience likes the show, however, the ex-contestant of Bigg Boss 15, Rajiv Adatia has a complaint about Bigg Boss this season.

Rajiv Adatia's complaint against Bigg Boss in Bigg Boss 17

Rajiv Adatia is an ex-contestant from Bigg Boss 15. The reality TV star is known for expressing his thoughts quite openly on social media regarding several topics. He is an avid Bigg Boss fan and has put up a video expressing his complaint against Bigg Boss this season. Rajiv Adatia recorded a video wherein he looked miffed with Bigg Boss' constant interference in the show.

Bigg Boss was seen schooling Vicky Jain several times. He also did a couple of announcements for Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt. Bigg Boss revealed the conversations that happened between Vicky and Abhishek Kumar. Rajiv made a video expressing being irritated with Bigg Boss' constant announcements over almost everything. He believes that Bigg Boss is not letting the contestants play their game and even corrects them if they are trying to play the game with their strategies.

Take a look at Rajiv Adatia's complaint from Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 so far

So far, in Bigg Boss 17, audiences witnessed Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya's fiery arguments and fights. The duo was seen getting back together after a short period which made the co-contestants question the nature of their relationship. Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui are seen bonding while Arun Mashettey and Sunny Aryaa are comic reliefs in the show. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are trying to make new friends as well as balance their relationship while Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are yet to make their presence felt in the show.

This week, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Navid Sole have been nominated for elimination.

