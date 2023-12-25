Bigg Boss 17: Rajiv Adatia applauds Isha Malviya after she evicts Aishwarya Sharma, says 'She knows the game'

Bigg Boss 17 last night's episode (December 24) saw a shocking twist when the current captain of the house, Isha Malviya, was offered a special power. Bigg Boss granted the power to Isha to evict a contestant from the nominated contestants (Anurag Dobhal, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, and Ankita Lokhande).

However, the condition was that she had to consider the rules these nominated contestants violated. But Isha chose her equations, and instead of nominating Anurag, she nominated Aishwarya Sharma. She decided to save Anurag even though he violated the rules several times, considering her bond with him.

Rajiv Adatia applauds Isha Malviya:

Now, applauding Isha Malviya's game, Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia took to his Twitter handle and mentioned how Isha played a smart move. He wrote, "I will give it to Isha!! She knows the game and she knows that the only way to get to the top is buy taking people out that will get in her way! She played well and should didn’t back down from why when she came out!! Have to give her (clapping emoticon) played well!! #bb17."

Take a look at Rajiv Adatia's tweet here-

Advertisement

Apart from this, Rajiv Adatia also tweeted about Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar's bond. He said, "I’m loving Abhishek and Munawars bonding!! So glad they are they for eachother! #AbhishekhKumar #MunawarFaraqui."

Take a look at Rajiv Adatia's tweet here-

For the uninformed, Rajiv Adatia has been an ardent fan of Bigg Boss 17 and often shares his thoughts and opinions about contestants and their game.

More about Bigg Boss 17:

Recently, Munawar Faruqui's ex-girlfriend Ayesha Khan made a grand entry in the show as a wild card contestant to expose him, which was followed by his massive emotional outburst. Since Ayesha entered, Munawar and Mannara's friendship has gone for a toss. The former good friends have had a major argument as according to Mannara, Munawar has been distancing himself from her.

Speaking about Isha Malviya's decision to evict Aishwarya Sharma, contestants like Munawar Faruqui and Rinku Dhawan slammed her for making a bad decision. Neil Bhatt lost his calm and got into a heated war of words with Isha after Aishwarya exited the show.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Isha Malviya and Neil Bhatt's ugly spat; latter turns angry on Aishwarya Sharma's eviction