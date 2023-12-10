Bigg Boss 17: Rajiv Adatia backs Khanzaadi; feels she is ‘definitely going through something’
In his latest X post, former contestant Rajiv Adatia shared his views on Khanzaadi’s deteriorating health inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. He also called her ‘beautiful’.
MTV Hustle fame rapper Khanzaadi, aka Firoza Khan, is currently locked inside the controversial house of Bigg Boss 17. She is constantly grabbing headlines for her arguments with her co-contestants. Apart from fights, the young lady has often showcased her vulnerable side to the nation during her emotional outrages and breakdowns. Now, in a recent social media post, Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia has shared his opinion on Khanzaadi’s mental health.
Rajiv Adatia tweets for Bigg Boss 17 contestant Khanzaadi
Taking to his official X account, Rajiv Adatia showed his sympathy for Khanzaadi and claimed that she is definitely going through tough times but is still looking stunning. He wrote, “Khanzaadi I feel bad for. She’s def going through something. She looks emotionally drained in the house. Still she looks so beautiful. #bb17.”
Take a look at Rajiv Adatia’s X post:
Netizens react to Rajiv Adatia’s thoughts on Khanzaadi
As soon as the social media influencer expressed his thoughts about Khanzaadi, netizens began pooling their reactions on the same. One user said, “Makers are targeting her non stop. why? Just because she isn't @ColorsTV. She went through bullying, targeting, harassment, abuse, and Rinku cursed her by drowning & dying. Is that ok? @BiggBoss.”
Another stated, “Need to take a stand for her at least once. Bcz they are part of it. REIGNING QUEEN KHANZAADI.” A third one added, “Yes! Makers ne usko matlab itna demotivate kar dyaa. Feels so bad. She is a very strong contestant. Deserves to be in the top 3.. and also worthy of the trophy.” A user also praised Khanzaadi’s looks and wrote, “She looked like a total Disney princess! She's so Pretty.”
About Bigg Boss 17
Bigg Boss 17 is attracting the limelight for its interesting mix of participants. The show, which is hosted by Salman Khan, provides engaging content to the viewers. The contestants who are part of the 17th season of Bigg Boss include Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Khanzaadi, Anurag Dobhal, Arun Maashetty, and Rinku Dhawan. K-pop singer Aoora has just joined the show as a wildcard entry.
