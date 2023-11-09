Bigg Boss 17: Rajiv Adatia claps back at trolls slamming Ankita Lokhande after she remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

Rajiv Adatia, who was a part of Bigg Boss 15, has been an ardent fan of the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17. In one of the latest episodes of the show, Ankita Lokhande was seen remembering her ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput while talking to Abhishek Kumar. Their conversation went viral on the internet and many judged Ankita for talking about Sushant.

Rajiv Adatia calls out trolls:

Just a few hours ago, Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia called out trolls for slamming Ankita Lokhande after she remembered Sushant Singh Rajput. Taking to his Twitter handle, he tweeted, "I don’t get it Ankita has every right to talk about Sushant if she wants to. That was a huge part of her life! Shes not saying anything bad. She’s praising him and she’s proud of him! You all trollers saying this and that! I mean what’s a wrong with you all! #bb17"

Take a look at Rajiv Adatia's tweet here-

More about Ankita Lokhande and Abhishek Kumar's conversation

While talking to Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande heaped praises on Sushant and remembered his hard work and dedication to his work. She even mentioned that the late actor is her 'family' and she feels proud while talking about him. Ankita also revealed that Sushant used to get affected by what people talked about him on Twitter. She mentioned he used to think a lot about people's perception of him.

Ankita even praised her husband Vicky Jain for supporting her and helping her in the tough phase. She said, "Vicky handled everything very nicely, he was very supportive and that's why I was able to do whatever I could."

About Ankita Lokhande's stint in Bigg Boss 17

In the Bigg Boss 17 house, Ankita Lokhande often locks horns with co-contestant and actress Aishwarya Sharma. Their relationship was cordial in the initial days but it quickly turned sour after several disagreements and arguments. Recently, Ankita and Aishwarya got involved in a catfight and even called each other 'chudail.' This happened after the 4th nomination task.

Speaking about the nominations, Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Samarth Jurel, Sunny Aryaa, Arun Mashettey, Anurag Dobhal, Navid Sole, and Mannara Chopra were nominated to get evicted from Bigg Boss 17 this week.

