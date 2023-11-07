Bigg Boss 17: Rajiv Adatia says Jigna Vora reminds him of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's Kokila; here's why

Bigg Boss contestants often grab the limelight owing to their diverse personalities and unfiltered opinions. Bigg Boss 15 fame Rajiv Adatia, who became a household name after his stint in Salman Khan hosted controversial reality show, is an ardent Bigg Boss fan and never fails to share his opinion on the ongoing seasons. Currently, Bigg Boss 17 is all over the news because of its controversial contestants and entertaining moments.

Rajiv Adatia takes a dig at Jigna Vora:

A few hours ago, Rajiv Adatia took to his Twitter handle and shared his opinion about the former Journalist Jigna Vora, who is currently a participant in the Salman Khan-led reality show Bigg Boss 17. Jigna has maintained a cordial relationship with most of the contestants in the house but shares good bond with actress Rinku Dhawan. Taking a dig at Jigna's behavior, Rajiv compared her to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's character Kokila Modi.

The Bigg Boss 15 fame tweeted, "I think Jignaji was supposed to go to the Saathiya set but ended up on Bigg Boss by accident.. I think she is waiting for Gopi Bahu!! She reminds me so much of Kokila! Every small thing she screams! #bb17."

Take a look at Rajiv's tweet here-

After watching Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma's brawl in the latest episode, Rajiv Adatia had also shared his thoughts regarding how couples shouldn't enter Bigg Boss. He wrote, "Aishwariya and Neel!! Uff this is not good! She needs to calm down! They both need too.. they shouldn’t have come to BB together! Actually no couple should come to BB together! I’ve always said that! Not only are you playing the game your relationship gets tested! #bb17."

Take a look at his tweet here-

Who is nominated in the 4th week of Bigg Boss 17?

The nominations for 4th week of Bigg Boss 17 were eye-catching as the room members had to nominate people among themselves. After Dil, Dum and Dimaag room had their discussions, Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Samarth Jurel, Sunny Aryaa, Arun Mashettey, Anurag Dobhal, Navid Sole and Mannara Chopra were nominated to get evicted from Bigg Boss 17.

