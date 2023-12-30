Bigg Boss 17: Rajiv Adatia slams the makers for putting personal life issues on table, 'Entertainment is gone'

Since Ayesha Khan joined Bigg Boss 17, numerous individuals have expressed their disapproval of the makers bringing up Munawar Faruqui's personal life problems in the game. Several devoted celebrity fans of the reality show, such as Prince Narula, Kamya Panjabi, and Aly Goni, have criticized the inclusion of personal matters on national television and believe that Ayesha Khan should not have been invited to Bigg Boss 17.

Rajiv Adatia has recently voiced his opinion on the same.

Rajiv Adatia slams the makers of Bigg Boss for using personal life as content

It is true that Munawar Faruqui has been making headlines owing to his equation with Ayesha Khan. The latter wanted an apology from him after she claimed to have a history with him. The controversy is in the spotlight and, hence, has become one of the most discussed topics both inside and outside of Bigg Boss 17.

Meanwhile, taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Rajiv Adatia slammed the makers of the controversial reality show for using personal topics. The Bigg Boss 15 fame stated how outside topics were forbidden in the season where he participated as a contestant.

On X, Rajiv Adatia wrote, "I’m shocked to see that BB has turned into a place where personal topics are now on the table rather than what’s actually happening in the game! In my season and all the others outside topics were forbidden!Now you can talk bring and do what u want! Entertainment is gone #bb17."

Have a look at his tweet:

Besides this, he also tweeted about Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar. Rajiv Adatia feels that the former should listen to the Udaariyaan actor. Abhishek had a conversation with Ayesha Khan asserting that her actions do not align with her words.

Adatia tweeted, "Abhishek ne Jo bhi bolo sahi bola! He’s understood the game Ayesha is playing, same thing I had said! If you cared for him you wouldn’t have come into defame him! She came for her own motive! Munawar really needs to listen to Abhishek and has to stop being in denial! #bb17."

Here's the tweet:

Rajiv has consistently expressed his views on Bigg Boss 17 on multiple occasions. He never fails to seize the opportunity to watch the show and provide his insights on the contestants' strategies.

Ayesha Khan's dramatic entry in Bigg Boss 17

Following Aoora, the controversial reality show witnessed another wild card entry with Ayesha Khan's participation in Bigg Boss 17. She came on the show and confronted Munawar Faruqui for cheating on her. Exposing his false claims, Ayesha cited how he expressed love to her while being in touch with his ex-girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi.

Answering the accusations, Munawar Faruqui accepted that he broke up before coming to Bigg Boss 17 as a participant. Further, he confessed to pretending to be in a relationship as he wished to showcase his love and care to his ex-girlfriend.

On the other hand, Ayesha revealed meeting Nazila and mentioned her as a kind and nice person. The former continuously explained how Munawar portrayed a different picture of his ex-girlfriend. Ayesha also revealed that the stand-up comedian described his ex as toxic and abusive. Nevertheless, currently, many contestants in the show feel that Ayesha and Munawar have sorted things between them as the two are always together.

