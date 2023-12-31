Bigg Boss 17: Rajiv Adatia supports Abhishek Kumar and calls him ‘strong’; here's why

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia has been following the ongoing Bigg Boss 17 closely. The former Bigg Boss contestant has also been taking to social media to voice his opinion about the contestants and their game strategy. In his most recent tweet, he expressed his support for contestant Abhishek Kumar.

Rajiv Adatia supports Abhishek Kumar

Yesterday, Rajiv Adatia dropped a tweet calling Bigg Boss 17 contestant Abhishek Kumar 'strong'. He also mentioned how difficult it is for anyone to be inside a house with his ex-lover and their current partner, referring to Abhishek’s current situation with Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel.

Check out Rajiv Adatia’s tweet here:

The former Bigg Boss 15 contestant’s tweet reads, “Abhishek mere bhai being in a house with your ex and then their new partner! Is hard and not easy! You are strong and you will come out of the other side much better and wiser! We love you bro! Keep your chin up and be strong! I know it’s hard but the end is near! #bb17”

Abhishek Kumar’s equation with Isha Malviya inside Bigg Boss 17 house

For the unversed, Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya are former lovers. The two entered the Bigg Boss 17 house with a bang as they argued on the Grand Premiere night in front of host Salman Khan. The two made it clear that they don’t want to be in each others’ lives.

However, things took a turn as they entered the house. The two were seen getting along well and Isha even wanted Abhishek in the same room as her. However, the happiness didn’t last long as Samarth Jurel, Isha’s current partner entered the house as a wildcard contestant.

Although Isha refused to admit that Samarth was her current partner and even got upset with the fact that the latter entered the house talking about their equation, she soon revealed that they were current partners. On that day, Abhishek broke down and had an ugly fight with Samarth,

Since then there have been many ups and downs in Abhishek and Isha’s journey inside the house.

