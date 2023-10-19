Bigg Boss 17: Rashami Desai feels everyone is targeting Mannara; Slams Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt’s game

Bigg Boss 17 kickstarted with a bang on October 15th. The controversial reality show welcomed 17 contestants for this season’s Dil, Dimag, and Dum-themed game. Among the contestants, there are two couples, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, and Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt, and two ex-couple, Isha Malviya-Abhishek Kumar. Within just two days, a lot of drama has already unfolded inside the house that has kept viewers glued to their screens.

Rashami Desai’s tweet on Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt's game

Popular actress Rashami Desai is rooting for her friend Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain. After the first episode aired, she tweeted that this was the first time she was watching Bigg Boss, and it was only for Ankita and Vicky. She is actively sharing her thoughts on the game in her Twitter account. Recenttly, she tweeted about the game strategy of some of the contestants. She wrote, "Munnawar and mannara is amazing. Felt everyone is targeting mannara. And Neil and Mrs. Neil apas main apna big boss chala rahe hai. And vicky bhaiya to adbhut hai. kisi aur ka brush istamal kar lo. anku is giving me feel of Switzerland babe. tehlka machao ab.."

Read Rashami Desai's tweet here:

A fan commented on Rashami's tweet and wrote that it's good that she is supporting her friend, Ankita, but she should not judge someone in 2 days. Rashami replied to the tweet and wrote, "Thank you sweetheart for ur love. My tweets are not personal it's based on the show related. Indeed it's reality show but on stage and in side house in front of sir and in front of female & male his different . And I the house is about dil-dimag-dum. I didn't feel anything 4 him."

Read the conversation here:

For the unversed, in the recent episode, Aishwarya Sharma and Ankita Lokhande had a fight inside the house. Aishwarya's husband Neil Bhatt interrupted to resolve it. On the other hand, the couple were also sent on a date in the garden of rose after Bigg Boss sensed a tension between them.

Earlier, Rahsami Desai also tweeted, "Vicky bhaiya ki masti aur ankudi ki silent feeling. munnar ka suljha pan manara ki cutness + ghabrahat (ladki ko dum Ghar main hona chahiye) love it. Only abhishek needs to understand the bb is different every year. And I felt his fake. The way he fights

