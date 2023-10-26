Bigg Boss 17: Reports about Mannara Chopra allegedly getting violent with co-actor resurfaces online

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Bigg Boss Season 17 has gained eyeballs in its first week itself and viewers can't stop talking about eh interesting participants. The first contestant of this controversial reality season, who entered the Bigg Boss house was Mannara Chopra (cousin sister of Priyanka Chopra). As she is locked inside the Bigg Boss, fans are liking her unfiltered personality and bubbly nature.

The time when Mannara Chopra allegedly got violent with a co-actor:

However, a controversy related to Mannara Chopra's professional life has been doing the rounds as she is currently inside the Bigg Boss house. In 2014, it was reported that Mannara allegedly got violent with her co-star Shraddha Das while performing a scene for the film Zid. In the same year, Shraddha spoke about Mannara's behavior in an interview and revealed how the actress would get aggressive while doing the scene.

Reportedly, Mannara kicked her co-actor below the chest in an action scene and she got blood clots on her body, Also, it is said that the Bigg Boss 17 fame had hit her co-actor with a bamboo stick after which the latter had to be hospitalized. Later, at a party, Mannara's sister Priyanka Chopra, who arrived at the event as a chief guest, jumped in to rescue her sister when the media posed questions to Mannara.

Here's how Priyanka Chopra defended Mannara:

Defending Mannara, Priyanka shared how getting injured while shooting is a part of an actor's life and even she has been injured several times. Priyanka rubbished Mannara's co-actor's interview saying how it is unbelievable that someone will pick up a stick and beat up someone. Well, this controversy related to Mannara's life has been grabbing attention again.

About Mannara Chopra's stint in Bigg Boss 17:

Speaking about Mannara Chopra's stint in Bigg Boss 17, the actress shares a close bond with co-contestant Munawar Faruqui and fans have been liking their growing friendship. Also, initially, Mannara shared a good relationship with actress Ankita Lokhande, however, due to several misunderstandings, the two are now constantly seen arguing. Recently, Priyanka Chopra also extended her support to Mannara and wished her luck for her journey in Bigg Boss 17. Mannara was nominated to get evicted in the first week of the show, however, no eviction was declared.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

