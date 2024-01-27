Bigg Boss 17 Rewind: Samarth Jurel’s entry to Vicky Jain’s mom's advice to Ankita Lokhande; top highlights from BB17

Bigg Boss 17 was a whirlwind of personalities from various fields, each bringing their own unique persona into the house. And as expected, this mix led to a lot of controversies, drama, and a roller coaster of emotions. As the current season is coming to an end, the audience is eagerly waiting to find out who will be crowned the winner this time.

No doubt, Bigg Boss 17 had its fair share of controversial moments that grabbed everyone's attention and sparked intense discussions both inside and outside the house. With the grand finale just a day away, let's take a look at some memorable instances from the show. Whether it was physical fights, love triangles, or ugly arguments, these moments will be etched in our memories for years to come.

1. Samarth Jurel's entry

Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya, who used to be a couple, were initially contestants on Bigg Boss 17. While they were already having confrontations, things took a drastic turn when Samarth Jurel entered the house as a wild card contestant claiming to be Isha's boyfriend. Isha denied her relationship with him at first, but later accepted that they were together.

Abhishek Kumar, on the other hand, had an emotional breakdown upon Samarth's entry. He couldn't control his emotions and was devastated upon seeing Isha and Samarth being close to each other.

2: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain hinting at divorce

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, a married couple, are known for frequently engaging in arguments that often take center stage in their relationship. They have complained to each other about a lack of emotional support. Their controversies have attracted significant attention from viewers.

For instance, Vicky once made a comment about investing in his wife, and Ankita kicked him. In one episode, they even discussed the possibility of taking a break and hinted at divorce. Ankita frequently expresses feeling lonely and has claimed that Vicky does not allow her to speak or share her opinions with other people.

3: Ayesha Khan's allegations against Munawar Faruqui

Ayesha Khan made quite an entrance into Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant. She didn't waste any time in stirring up some drama by claiming to have a history with Munawar Faruqui. According to her, Munawar was not the most faithful guy around, as he was allegedly dating multiple women at once. Ayesha even revealed that he had the audacity to send a marriage proposal to another woman while still being involved with her and his ex-girlfriend Nazila.

But the accusations didn't stop there. Ayesha also alleged that Munawar cheated on his ex-wife with Nazila. It's quite a messy situation, as Munawar had previously claimed that his ex-wife was the one who cheated on him. However, Ayesha made it clear that Nazila herself admitted to being involved with Munawar while he was still married, thus confirming his infidelity.

4: Abhishek Kumar slaps Samarth Jurel

It was probably one of the biggest and major highlights of Bigg Boss 17 when Abhishek Kumar slapped Samarth Jurel. The physical altercation started when the latter, along with Isha Malviya, began poking Abhishek by mocking his mental health. Samarth tried to instigate him more by putting tissue paper in his mouth and throwing a blanket at him.

After a lot of verbal disputes and fiery statements, Abhishek slapped Samarth. Due to his violent behavior, the Udaariyaan actor was evicted from the show. However, he was brought back after Salman Khan allowed him to re-enter based on voting by the housemates.

5: Khanzaadi's emotional breakdown

During one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, Khanzaadi completely lost it emotionally. She kept telling the other contestants to stop bringing up her medical issues on national television. Khanzaadi firmly believed that the housemates were making fun of her because of her health problems. She couldn't stop crying and even expressed her desire to leave the show.

The rapper kept insisting that her medical reports had gone missing a long time ago when she was living with her ex-boyfriend. As she completely lost control and had an emotional breakdown, Khanzaadi also pleaded to see a doctor. Meanwhile, host Salman Khan was furious with her behavior and made it clear that her psychiatric evaluation had been perfectly fine before she entered the Bigg Boss 17 house.

6: Isha Malviya accuses Abhishek Kumar of physical violence

Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya definitely stirred up a lot of drama with their past relationship and some shocking revelations. While on the show, Isha made some bold claims about Abhishek's violent behavior, even accusing him of slapping her during their time together.

Naturally, this news came as a shock to many, including the show's host Salman Khan. On top of that, Isha also shed light on Abhishek's possessive nature during their relationship. However, Abhishek didn't take these accusations lying down and fired back with some serious allegations of his own.

7: Vicky Jain's mother enters Bigg Boss 17 house

During the family week, when Vicky Jain's mother entered the Bigg Boss 17 house, she had several things to say to Ankita Lokhande. Mrs Jain asked the actress not to use absurd words for her husband on the show publicly and to treat Vicky as her god.

Vicky Jain's mother talked to her and said, "When you kicked Vicky, his father called your mother to ask her if she'd also kick her husband like that?" Listening to this, the Pavitra Rishta fame expressed her disappointment and firmly asked her mother-in-law not to drag her parents in any matter.

