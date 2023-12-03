Bigg Boss 17: Ridhi Dogra takes a stand for Khanzaadi; says, ‘Please let the mental health expert in’

Ridhi Dogra who has been a prominent face in the television industry for many years, also ventured into Bollywood this year with some big projects. The actress recently posted on social media about the controversial reality show which is currently on air, Bigg Boss 17. Yesterday, the actress expressed her concern about contestant Khanzaadi and her mental health.

Ridhi Dogra’s post about Khanzaadi

Ridhi Dogra took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and expressed that a mental health expert should step in. She wrote, “Even if you think someone is faking it, Please let the #mentalhealth expert step in. Something is triggering her. It doesn’t have to make sense to anyone but her and the docs #Khanzadi @ColorsTV saw some clips last night & it was evident the person is struggling with something.”

Check out Ridhi Dogra's tweet here:

For the unversed, Khanzaadi’s mental and physical health has come under the spotlight on several occasions. The singer talked about her physical and mental health inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. She even asked the other contestants not to make fun of her health.

Reaction of netizens to Ridhi Dogra’s post

Netizens and fans of Dogra appreciated the actress for speaking up. One user commented, “Thank u @iRidhiDogra for speaking up.” Another commented, “Worst is that mannara who thinks she has the right to question and put allegations on them for faking it. But when it comes to her she becomes abla naari.”

Some users also wrote, “Thank u for having the guts to speak up for this... not all celebs have it #KhanZaadi #BiggBoss17.” “Thanks Ridhi for taking a stand against the right and compassionate thing! The sadistic makers and host can’t even keep quiet on this because she clearly has ptsd from it and gets triggered and this time host himself bought it up,” wrote another.

Check out some of the comments here:

For the unversed, Khanzaadi went through an emotional breakdown inside the Bigg Boss 17 house last week. She cried and expressed her wish to exit the house and return to her house. Host Salman Khan was angry at her behavior and mentioned that her psychiatric analysis turned out to be fine before she entered the Bigg Boss 17 house.

