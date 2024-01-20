Bigg Boss 17: Riteish Deshmukh, Karan Kundrra, and others praise Munawar Faruqui's stand-up performance in BB

The Bigg Boss 17 finale is just around the corner! With only a few days left, the contestants are giving it their all to secure a spot in the finals. In a recent episode, Bigg Boss introduced a roasting task for the housemates. The task involved a BB Roast Night where the contestants had the opportunity to deliver their sarcastic lines on stage. Munawar Faruqui took aim at Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, and other participants during this special night.

Riteish Deshmukh appreciates Munawar Faruqui's standup performance

Renowned Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh keeps sharing his thoughts on Bigg Boss 17 and its contestants. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Ved actor shared his thoughts on Munawar Faruqui's performance during the BB Roast Night. He tweeted, "Munawar Faruqui’s was on fire:fire:fire:fire: today. #standup #BiggBoss17."

Have a look at the tweet:

Karan Kundrra reacts to Munawar Faruqui's standup

Karan Kundrra is one of the most popular actors in the television industry. Besides this, he is also vocal about his opinions about Bigg Boss 17. Recently, speaking in favor of Munawar Faruqui, he wrote, "Today my brother @munawar0018 is on fire."

Rajiv Adatia's recent tweet

It is no surprise that Rajiv Adatia keeps dropping his opinion about the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show, being an ardent fan of Bigg Boss and also an ex-contestant himself. Reacting to Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui's roasting act, Rajiv opened, "Munawar and Abhishek stole the show today! They both were superb!!! #bb17"

Kishwer Merchant lauds Abhishek Kumar and Munawar Faruqui

Kishwer Merchant seemed impressed with the energy of the contestants, Kumar and Faruqui. Expressing her thoughts on the Udaariyaan actor and stand-up comedian, Kishwer penned, "His energy se Abhishek ne start Kiya,utni energy se hi Munna ne khatam ! #micdrop #BigBoss17."

Look at the tweet:

Munawar Faruqui's standup act

In the latest episode, Munawar's performance during the roasting night made the audience cheer to their best. Taking a dig at Vicky Jain, he said, "Jhagde mein Vicky bhai ne bola tha tere jaise 200 mere yaha pe kaam pe hain. But mai toh ek hi insaan ko jaanta hu jo yahan pe biwi ke naam pe hai (During our argument, Vicky told me that there are 200 like me who work at his place. But as far as I know, there's only one person who is present here because of his wife),"

Listening to the statement, Ankita Lokhande looked miffed while the audience hooted loudly and looked cheerful. Further, the comedian added, " Ankita always bolti he ki TV unka maayka hai, ye jamai kuch jyada der nahi ruk gaya idhar (Ankita has always said that TV is like her maternal home; don't you think this son-in-law has stayed here for far too long?)."

Abhishek Kumar's roasting lines

During the BB Roast Night, the Udaariyaan actor expressed targeted Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. He expressed how Vicky had come on the show owing to the popularity of the Pavitra Rishta actress.

Further, speaking about Munawar, Kumar commented, "Hum dono mei ek chiz bohot common hai, pata hai kya? Ladki. Ek mai hu jisko mil nahi rahi hai aur ek yeh hai isko show pe ladkiya pe ladkiya mil rahi hai (Munawar and I have one thing in common and that is girls. I am not getting any girl and he's getting many girls on the show)."

