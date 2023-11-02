Bigg Boss 17: 'Sabko isse pyaar hojata hai', Abhishek Kumar-Samarth Jurel bond over their fondness for Isha

Bigg Boss 17 is getting the love of the audiences!

The show has been entertaining the viewers with immense drama, controversies, fights, and light-hearted moments. Isha Malviya's relationship with boyfriend Samarth Jurel and softness towards ex-flame Abhishek Kumar are getting talked about on social media.

Ever since Samarth entered the house, he made it clear that he would not be on good terms with Abhishek Kumar. However, in the upcoming episodes, the viewers can see the duo bonding.

Abhishek Kumar comforts Samarth Jurel post his fight with Isha Malviya in Bigg Boss 17

As per the new promo released by the makers of Bigg Boss 17, Isha and Samarth are set to have a major fight with each other. Samarth behaves aggressively while Isha lashes out at him for his act and also tells him that she will end their relationship. This leaves Samarth emotional while Abhishek witnesses the fight.

Abhishek consoles Samarth and asks him to not cry.

Watch the promo of Bigg Boss 17 here

Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel bond over fondness for Isha Malviya

Later in the night, Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel can be seen chatting in the living room. Abhishek tells Samarth, "Isme aisa kya hai, sabko isse pyaar ho jaata hai". (What is so special about her? Why does everyone fall in love with her?) . Samarth is seen responding with a laugh.

Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar's fights in Bigg Boss 17

Samarth Jurel has always maintained that he doesn't want to be on talking terms with Abhishek after how he treated Isha Malviya when he was dating her. Samarth has mentioned that Abhishek doesn't respect women. When Abhishek asked Isha how could she move on within two months of their break-up, Samarth slammed him for the same. The fight escalated a lot and the other contestants had to intervene.

Later, the duo spoke with each other but Samarth maintained that he didn't want to be friends with him.

About Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar's relationship

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar met each other on the sets of Udaariyaan and became close. Issues started to creep in as Abhishek became quite possessive about Isha. The actress claimed to face physical violence from Abhishek's end which eventually resulted in their break-up.

