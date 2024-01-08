Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan and Tabu reveal their marriage plans, but there’s a TWIST

In the recent weekend ka vaar, Bollywood beauty Tabu graced the Bigg Boss 17 stage. She and host Salman Khan share a great bond and contestants and viewers got a glimpse of it when they shared tha stage during the latest episode. Talking about their bond to joking about their marital status, the Bollywood actors shared several lighthearted moments.

Salman Khan and Tabu joke about their marriage plans

The episode started with Tabu and Salman Khan playing a game. Salman Khan shares that their friendship goes back a long time and they know each other so well that they can give interviews for each other. Then they take turns to reply to each other’s questions that they pick from the box in front of them. They finish off the round dancing to Tabu’s favorite song to dance to - Hudd Hudd Dabangg.

Tabu calls Ankita Lokhande sweet and complemented Vicky Bhaiya on his New Year dance performance. Tabu asks Vicky if he is Vicky bhaiya for everyone, including the girls outside. The Bollywood actress also asks him about how many ‘feras’ he took.

Here's a glimpse of the recent Bigg Boss 17 episode:

The Bigg Boss 17 contestant revealed that he took ‘feras’ more than four times and when he entered the Bigg Boss house, Salman Khan made him take the feras again. In a tone of sarcasm, the contestant says, “Bhai ne socha mein toh kar nahi raha tum hi kar lo. (Bhai thought since he is not doing it, he would let us do it again).”

Tabu replies, “Kya hain hum log nahi kar rahe hain toh hum log ke hisse ka bhi dusro se karwa rahe hain. Aab aaplog neekal chuke ho, humlog hi baaki hain. (The thing is since we are not doing it, we are making others do it on our behalf. You guys are done and only, two of us are now left behind).” Salman Khan laughs and replies, “Humlog karenge wheelchair par. Waha se seedha aag mein chale jayenge. (We will do on wheelchair and will go straight to the pyre from there).”

The Bollywood beauty also calls Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn, ‘anmol ratans’. The host also asks her about what she thinks of the contestants of this season. She replies, “Bachhe hain… khel rahe hain sab (They are kids. They are playing).”

Talking about if she has any favorites, Tabu reveals, “Vicky is very good. And I like Arun because of my personal reasons as he is from Hyderabad too.”

