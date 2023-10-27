Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan asks Ankita Lokhande if she is here to lose individuality, schools Vicky Jain; WATCH

It’s been almost two weeks since Bigg Boss 17 premiered, but the viewers have already witnessed enough drama, fights, and controversies among the contestants. Among the contestants locked inside the house, actress Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain have garnered attention since the beginning.

Salman Khan schools Vicky Jain over his actions

Although everyone thought that Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain would be the power couple and play as one, things took a dramatic turn once they were inside the house. Vicky won over other contestants with his humour and outgoing nature. Everyone loved Vicky while Ankita felt left out and missed her husband.

A recent promo uploaded on the official Instagram handle shows Salman Khan schooling Vicky Jain over his actions toward his wife, Ankita Lokhande. The latter also gets emotional and cries. This episode will premiere on Shukravaar Ka Vaar.

Watch the promo of Bigg Boss 17 here:

The promo video of Bigg Boss 17 starts with Salman Khan asking the actress, “Ankita, aap apne individuality khone aayi ho?” In response to this, Ankita replies, “Individual game decision taking hota hai, but sir, kahi na kahi, mera husband I’m losing and I’m not liking it.” Her voice breaks down while she explains.

Salman Khan questions her husband, Vicky Jain, “Vicky saab, pyaar diya, paisa diya, pyaar sirf aapne diya hain?” As Vicky defends and says, “mein mazak…”, Salman Khan interrupts and says, “mazak nahi tha ye. Aap inko koi individual decision lene nahi de rahe ho.” Ankita can be seen wiping tears from her eyes.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's dynamics inside Bigg Boss 17 house

Ever since the couple entered the house and took the Dil room, all is not well between the two. On several instances, Ankita opened up on how she feels Vicky never takes a stand for her, or how she feels alone despite staying together inside the house. Ankita was also called to the therapy room. Since then she has been focusing on her game. Vicky has also made it clear that he wants to play as an individual.

