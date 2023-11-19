Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan reveals what his father Salim Khan asked him before release of Maine Pyaar Kiya

The recent episode of Bigg Boss 17’s Weekend Ka Vaar featured host Salman Khan’s niece, Alizeh Agnihotri. The budding actress came on the show to promote her debut film Farrey. During a conversation with Alizeh, Salman recollected his father Salim Khan’s advice on becoming a star. He encouraged Alizeh Agnihotri with his wise words.

Salman Khan walks down the memory lane

As the episode begins, Salman Khan calls upon his favorite person Alizeh Agnihotri. She is joined in by her co-actors from the film to make things even more interesting. The megastar then gives his niece a tour of Bigg Boss 17’s sets. Alizeh thanked him and reminisced about accompanying the megastar on his films’ sets during her childhood. The young actress called it an extremely special feeling to be inside the Bigg Boss house.

Soon after, the uncle-niece duo began discussing movies. While talking about his first film Maine Pyaar Kiya, Salman Khan remembered what his father Salim Khan told him before the release of his movie. He stated, “Jab Maine Pyaar Kiya ki thi, Daddy ne yaani aapke nana ne picture dekhi and he said, ‘Tumko kya lagta hai tum star banoge?’ I replied, ‘Nahin daddy.’ He then said, ‘Tum star banoge, tum cult star banoge, aur tumko koi payega toh woh tum khud ho.’ Today, I am going to forward your nana’s advice to you.”

Salman then repeated his dad’s statement for Alizeh Agnihotri and told her that he has seen her work which is quite good. The star kid took the plunge to live by her grandfather’s words in her career.

Meanwhile, Alizeh Agnihotri had a blast inside the house as she played different games with the contestants of Bigg Boss 17. Last year’s winner MC Stan also appeared with the cast of Farrey.

About Bigg Boss 17

The controversial reality show is currently running its 17th chapter. It is grabbing a lot of eyeballs due to the interesting bunch of contestants that include Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel among others.

Bigg Boss 17 premiered on October 15, 2023 with Salman Khan returning as host. It airs every Monday-Friday at 10 pm and every Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm on ColorsTV.

