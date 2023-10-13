Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan shows around house; performs popular tracks

Bigg Boss 17 is all set to hit the TV screens soon. The show is slated to go on-air on 15th October 2022. Bigg Boss 17 has been grabbing a lot of attention as this year many controversial names are all set to enter the reality show. This season is said to have a Couples versus Single theme. A few contestants can be favored while Bigg Boss can side with others. It is speculated that the show will revolve around the concept of Couples versus Singles. Amidst all the buzz about the show, a few glimpses from the premiere episode are out and have left the fans of the show even more curious.

Salman Khan performs inside the Bigg Boss 17 house

In a recent video released by the channel, the host of the show Salman Khan is seen shaking a leg to his popular chartbuster songs inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. From Chori Chori Chupke to Humka Peeni Hai, Salman dances showcase different modes of the contestants inside the Bigg Boss house through his songs. The house looks beautiful and the garden area is stunning, to say the least.

Have a look at the video of Salman Khan from Bigg Boss 17

Salman Khan teases Bigg Boss 17 to be fiery

In yet another video, Salman is seen alongside a wall piece of a lion. He puts his hand towards the lions mouth and says "Sher Ke muh mey haath daalne ka waqt aa gaya hai" (It's time to take bigger risks). Salman looks dapper in a maroon jacket teamed up with a black t-shirt and pants.

Probable contestants of Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 is quite well-promoted. The makers of the show have been taking the viewers down memory lane by revisiting various iconic moments from the history of Bigg Boss across seasons. This year's season has an eclectic mix of celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Sunny Aryaa. Other speculated contestants this year are Mamta Kulkarni, Kirti Yadav, and Munawar Faruqui among others.