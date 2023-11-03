Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan slams Abhishek for fighting with Arun-Sunny for Khanzaadi; 'Thoda sa dimag lagao'

It is that time of the week! Kisi ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan graces the Bigg Boss 17 stage and in his effortless style reprimand the contestants who went wrong the previous week and also appreciates the ones who are playing the game well.

As per a new promo, Salman Khan will be seen getting miffed at Abhishek Kumar for his impulsive behavior.

Salman Khan exposes Khanzaadi feeling uncomfortable around Abhishek Kumar

In the promo, Salman is seen addressing the bond between Khanzadi and Abhishek Kumar. He revealed that Khanzadi confided in Sunny Aryya and Arun Mashettey that she felt uncomfortable around Abhishek Kumar. Arun had stated that they will stand against Abhishek if need be. Post the revelation made Salman Khan, Abhishek was seen getting angry at Arun Mashettey and Sunny Aryya.

Abhishek charged towards Arun Mashettey and asked him what he do if he got closer to Khanzaadi. The duo indulged in a war of words while Salman also witnessed the brawl through Me TV.

Have a look at the promo of Bigg Boss 17 here

Salman Khan gives an earful to Abhishek Kumar

Later, Salman gave an earful to Abhishek and said, "Thoda sa dimag lagao Abhishek. Aapke funde hi galat jaa rahe hai yaar. Kisi ko koi baat samjh hi nahi aati yaar yaha par." (Use some of your mind Abhishek. All your strategies are going wrong. Nobody understands a thing here).

Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi's connection

Abhishek Kumar and Khanzaadi got closer as Isha Malviya's current boyfriend Samarth Jurel entered the show. Abhishek was going through an emotional turmoil and Khanzaadi comforted him on several occasions. They started to bond better and were seen hugging a few times. Once after a warm hug by Khanzaadi, Abhishek had mentioned it to be his 'favorite moment' so far from the show.

Abhishek and Khanzaadi's fight

During the first task of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek aggressively entered the Dimag Room, pushing Khanzaadi and leaving her miffed. She stated that she was quite angry with him and didn't want to speak to him. It was then that she spoke to Arun and Sunny about being uncomfortable with Abhishek running behind her.

