Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan slams Isha Malviya for mocking Abhishek Kumar's mental health; 'Sharam aani chahiye'

Bigg Boss 17, Jan 6, 2024: Bigg Boss 17 tonight's episode viewers saw several shocking twists and turns as it was Weekend Ka Vaar day led by Salman Khan. Salman schooled the contestants for their mistakes, for not having opinions, and for being dependent on weekend ka vaar for guidance. Abhishek Kumar's fiasco too shocked everyone as he was brought back to the show after Ankita Lokhande evicted him.

Salman Khan slams Isha Malviya:

Later, Salman Khan asked all the contestants to go into their rooms and expressed his wish to talk to Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, and Samarth Jurel in private. While talking to them, Salman schooled them for not being consistent as they were nice to each other for one week and the next week they had an argument. Salman explained to them that they have destroyed their image and career forever.

Salman criticized them by saying that people will talk behind their backs about their personal lives when they will return to the real world after Bigg Boss. Salman called out Isha Malviya, Samarth, and Abhishek for playing the game by using their personal life problems and making it a dirty game.

The host then slammed Isha by saying, "You want to talk about your ex-boyfriend's mental health on National Television? Do you mental health is a serious subject? Koi dushman ke baare mei bhi aisi baat na kare (No one will talk about their enemy in this way)."

He continued, "Somebody that you have loved. And because your boyfriend is here you want to talk about your ex and take it on that level." Salman schooled Samarth by saying that if he thinks Abhishek Kumar has a mental problem then he should support him instead of mocking him. The host mentioned how everyone should be kind to such people.

The Tiger actor again said, "This is a very serious issue. Do you think you should make fun by calling someone 'mad' and 'mental'? No one should do it. It is the worst thing that anyone can do. What do you know what problem the person is suffering mentally?" He told Isha and Samarth, "Sharam aana chahiye (You'll should be shameful)."

Salman guided Samarth Jurel and told him that as her boyfriend he should stop Isha as she talked about her ex-boyfriend and did this to her ex-boyfriend. Salman also called out Abhishek for doing Isha's character assassination on national Television.

Salman informed Samarth that because he is provoking Abhishek, Isha's past and her personal life is becoming a public spectacle. He explained to Isha how she has to think about her future. Salman advised Abhishek, Isha, and Samarth to shine in the upcoming four weeks so that everyone forgets about their past nuisances. Salman advised them to think about their professional lives.

