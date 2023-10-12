Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan's FIRST glimpse from reality show’s stage is out; See PICS

The much-anticipated show Bigg Boss Season 17 is all set to take you on a rollercoaster ride of entertainment and excitement. Hosted by superstar Salman Khan, the controversial reality show is slated to premiere on October 15 (Sunday) and ardent fans just can't keep calm! It has been more than a decade that the show has been entertaining the viewers and hooked ardent fans who wait eagerly for each season. The wait will be soon over as Salman Khan is all set to grace the show's stage every weekend and interact with top-notch celeb contestants who will be participating in the show.

Salman Khan's first glimpse from Bigg Boss 17 sets:

Amidst this excitement, the makers of Bigg Boss Season 17 treated fans as they released a few glimpses from the sets of the show. In these snaps, we can see superstar host Salman Khan on the magnificent stage of Bigg Boss 17 for the first time. The superstar looks dashing as he has donned a black T-shirt, red and black-hued bottoms and has layered it with a stylish red jacket. Salman is seen posing on the beautifully crafted stage of the show which is designed according to European theme and adds an interesting touch to the aesthetics of this platform.

Take a look at Salman Khan's PICS here -

Since the promos of Bigg Boss 17 have been officially released, the buzz about the show's premiere has been the talk of the town. These pictures from the sets and promos have generated a lot of excitement among the fans. Bigg Boss 17 promises to bring even more drama, entertainment, and excitement to the screens with its 'Dil, Dimaag and Dum' concept. This indicates that the participants might have tough competition to ultimately win the game.

Along with this, several celebrities like Isha Malviya, Ankita Lokhande, Aishwarya Sharma, and Munawar Faruqui are rumored to be a part of the controversial reality show. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

Speaking about the last season of the show, celebs like Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot were the top 5 finalists. Eventually, MC Stan lifted the trophy of the season wheres Shiv emerged as the winner of the show.

