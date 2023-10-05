Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan's fun BTS promo shoot hypes new season; WATCH

Hosted by superstar Salman Khan, the new season of Bigg Boss that is Bigg Boss 17 will revolve around 'Dil, Dimaag and Dum' indicating that the participants might have tough competition to ultimately win the game. Several top-notch celebrities have been approached to participate in Bigg Boss 17 and numerous names are doing rounds for being confirmed contestants. Amid this hype, the makers of this controversial reality show tease fans by sharing a BTS video of Salman Khan from the promo shoot.

Salman Khan's fun BTS Bigg Boss 17 promo shoot:

A few hours ago, Colors TV shared a BTS video of superstar Salman Khan on their official social media handle. This promo gives behind the scene glimpse of when the actor shot for the promo of Bigg Boss Season 17. We can see Salman in three different costumes as he shoots the promo of the show which revolves around 'Dil, Dimaag aur Dum.' The caption of this promo read, "Behind the scenes mein dikhe Salman ke teeno avatar Kya honge contestants iss Dil, Dimaag, aur Dum ke muqaable ke liye taiyaar? Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, 15th Oct se, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Watch Bigg Boss 17's promo here-

About Bigg Boss 17:

Several celebrities like Isha Malviya, Vivian Dsena, Punjabi Singer Karan Sehmbi, Arjun Bijlani, Rishabh Jaiswal and many others have been reportedly approached to participate in Salman Khan's controversial reality show. Popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Ayesha Singh was also approached for Bigg Boss 17. However, while talking to Pinkvilla, Ayesha exclusively told us that she won't be a part of the show.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin former actors and duo Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are also rumored to be a part of Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss Season 17. However, the actors haven't confirmed anything yet. Bigg Boss 17 will hit the screens on October 15.

Speaking about the last season of the show, celebs like Archana Gautam, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, MC Stan and Shalin Bhanot were the top 5 finalists. Eventually, MC Stan lifted the trophy of the season wheres Shiv emerged as the winner of the show.

