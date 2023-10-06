Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan's Karan Arjun co-star Mamta Kulkarni approached to participate

It is that time of the year! Bigg Boss is all set to premiere its fresh upcoming season. Bigg Boss 17 is all set to hit the TV screens on 15th October 2023. Like every year, a list of approached and probable contestants is released while a few from the list are seen on the show, others are mere rumors. Now, Pinkvilla has learned about yet another speculated contestant on the show.

Mamta Kulkarni approached for Bigg Boss 17

Sources close to the project have revealed that Mamta Kulkarni has been approached to participate in Bigg Boss 17. Mamta Kulkarni was a renowned name during the 90's era of Bollywood. The actress was quite bold for that era and has many hit movies in her kitty. She was also a part of Salman Khan's popular movie Karan Arjun. A source close to the project revealed that Kulkarni has been approached and stands a brighter chance of coming on board. The source said, "Kulkarni looks interested in signing the show as her comeback in the entertainment world." Mamta Kulkarni is known for her stellar performances in movies like Chhupa Rustam, China Gate, Kabhie Tum Kabhie Hum, Aashiq Aawara, and Sabse Bada Khiladi among various others.

Take a look at Bigg Boss 17's promo

Bigg Boss 17 theme

Like every year, makers have tried to add a dash of newness to this season of the controversial show. As per promos, the show is pitched as a game that would revolve around Dil, Dimag, and Dum. It is also said that this year, Bigg Boss will have different rules for different contestants. Bigg Boss might take sides and favor some of the contestants. Reports have it that the show's core theme will be Couples versus Singles. While couples will be granted a few luxuries, singles will have to struggle for basic necessities.

Bigg Boss 17 probable contestants

Bigg Boss 17's probable contestant list includes celebrities like Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Karan Sehmbi, Ankita Lokande, and Vicky Jain among others.

