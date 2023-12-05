Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya's STEAMY liplock leaves netizens irked; Check out reactions

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel are on a roller coaster ride of emotions as their relationship suffers several ups and downs. Recently, in an episode, the former said that she doesn't wish to be with Samarth, apparently announcing her breakup with him. However, now the two are making headlines for sharing a steamy kiss inside the Bigg Boss 17 house.

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel get intimate in the show

A photo is going viral on social media that shows Isha Malviya and her boyfriend Samarth sharing a steamy kiss when the lights are turned off. The viral snap is being shared on social media. It was in the December 4 episode that this moment took place between the love birds.

In the abovementioned episode, Bigg Boss announced to shut down three makaans (rooms), viz. Dil (Heart), Dimaag (Mind), and Dum (Power). The contestants were given 20 minutes to take their belongings out of their respective rooms to the living room. During the process, when Bigg Boss turned the lights off, Isha and Samarth were caught sharing a kiss and getting intimate.

Take a look at this post:

Netizens' reactions to the viral photo

After Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel went intimate post the lights were off, the move left the fans divided. While the viral photo has already brought about a storm on the internet, fans expressed their disbelief in the comment section. Several viewers took to the comments and did not shy away from expressing their shock as they slammed the couple.

One of the comments on the viral post reads, “Not good yrrr ... Kuch bhi krte rhte h log . Hr chij ki ek privacy aur ek time hota hai. Big boss me aaplog ashiqui krne thhodi gye ho .. aa jao bahar chle jao temptation island as a wild card… (People start doing anything anywhere. There is time and place for everything. You guys have not gone for romance. Come out and go to Temptation Island as wild card).” Another user wrote, “Both isha and chintu vulgar and disgusting.”

Read some comments here:

