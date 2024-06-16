Bigg Boss 17' Samarth Jurel flaunts rugged look post-breakup with Isha Malviya; here's what netizens think

Samarth Jurel has been in the headlines ever since he participated in Salman Khan's controversial reality show, Bigg Boss Season 17. On the show, he entered as a wild card entrant and grabbed the limelight due to his relationship with Isha Malviya.

Despite being in the relationship for a few months, the former couple parted ways after their stint in Bigg Boss 17. After breaking up with Isha, Samarth has been active on social media, however, he refrains from uploading back-to-back updates regarding his personal and professional life.

Samarth Jurel shares PICS of his new look:

A few hours back, Samarth Jurel dropped a new video on his social media handle giving a glimpse of his new rugged look. However, this post has been grabbing eyeballs as Samarth's new look is being loved by his fans. Here, Samarth exudes swag as he flaunts his grown-up beard and intense look.

The actor looks smart in a brown shirt and denim jeans. The Bigg Boss 17 fame made sure to leave his fans amazed by creating a reel on the Apna Bana Le song.

Watch Samarth Jurel's video here-

Praising his look and reel, actor Rohit Purohit quickly dropped a comment on Samarth's reel and wrote, "Uffff…nice song bro."

He even shared a few snaps of his new look and captioned it with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at the post here-

Netizens react:

Well, Samarth Jurel's new look is receiving immense love from netizens. Complementing his rugged look, one fan wrote, "Uff hottest boy," another user commented, "His transformation," one fan said, "Dashing" and so on the amazing comments continued.

Advertisement

Take a look at fan comments here-

More about Samarth Jurel:

Samarth Jurel rose to fame after his stint in the hit show Udaariyaan. However, it was his stint in Bigg Boss 17 that made him a household name. Samarth entered the Salman Khan-led controversial reality show as a wild card contestant to expose Isha Malviya.

While Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar had started to form a good bond, Samarth was brought to the show and he disclosed being in a relationship with Isha.

While Isha Malviya initially denied dating Samarth, she accepted her relationship after the contestants convinced her to tell the truth. The two were dating during their stint on the show. However, they parted ways after the stint in Bigg Boss 17.

ALSO READ: Isha Malviya strongly reacts to Rinku Dhawan's comment on her breakup with Samarth Jurel; 'Khud ka divorce...'