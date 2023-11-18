Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel kisses Isha Malviya on belly; netizens REACT to steamy PDA moment

Bigg Boss 17 has grabbed attention owing to its never-ending fights and dramatic mind games. The controversial reality show is already ranking high on the TRP charts owing to ugly spats and brawls. However, during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel stole the limelight. The two were seen getting cosy inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, giving netizens a steamy moment to react.

Samarth Jurel kisses Isha Malviya on her belly and shoulder, latter looks uncomfortable

Netizens are not new to watching Samarth and Isha getting intimate and sharing PDA moments. The two recently went cosy in the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode as Samarth Jurel kisses Isha Malviya on her belly. The moment happened when Isha was a bit off and sat on a bed. Samarth comes and comforts her, while the Udaariyaan actress looks a little reluctant.

The viral pictures show Samarth getting intimate and kissing Isha’s cheek and shoulders. In fact, the former even moves her saree and plants a kiss on Isha’s belly. While sharing the PDA moment, the actor seems to be talking to her about sorting out their differences. However, Isha Malviya did not seem to be involved in the conversation and avoided him.

Netizens are stunned to see Samarth Jurel’s cringe act in Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 fans took to social media and reacted to the viral pictures. One of the users comments, "Temptation Island me bhejo isko (send him to the Temptation Island show)." Another user says, "Isko Lust Stories me bhejo. Inhone alag hi BiggBoss ko aashiqo ka Dharmshala bana rakha hai (Send them to Lust Stories. They have made Bigg Boss a love hostel).

For the uninformed, Samarth Jurel entered the Bigg Boss 17 house as a wild card contestant. Isha Malviya has often referred to him as her boyfriend. Getting back to last Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan grilled Isha Malviya for keeping her game dull. The host even questioned her equation with Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar.

