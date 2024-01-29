Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale: In the Grand Finale episode of Bigg Boss 17, many well-known television and movie celebrities graced the stage. Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Harsh Limbachiya, Sudesh Lahiri, Abdu Rozik, and Orry entered the house to entertain the contestants with their jokes and interesting activities as well as games.

Munawar Faruqui calls Samarth Jurel, ‘Spot Boy’:

Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh convinced the ex-contestants to mimic the Top 5 contestants. In which, Samarth Jurel mimicked Munawar Faruqui. Post that, a face-off was held between Samarth and Munawar wherein the two had a humorous roast battle. Samarth Jurel started off by making fun of Munawar’s approach towards women in the outside world. To which, Munawar gave a befitting response, “Chintu aur Isha ek show ke set pe mile the. Aah, spot boy got lucky. (Chintu and Isha met on a show’s set, Aah, spot boy got lucky)” clearly referring to Samarth Jurel as a ‘Spot Boy’.

Samarth hits back saying, “Ek mobile launch horaha hai, Munna 5G. Uske ad ke liye aapka wait kiya ja raha hai. (A new mobile is launching, Munna 5G. You are being awaited for its advertisement)” The joke apparently mocked Munawar Faruqui’s relationship with several women at one time.

Advertisement

Continuing Samarth’s joke, Munawar pointed out that Samarth and Isha’s connection is too strong but Isha’s first call was picked by Abhishek Kumar who is Isha Malviya’s ex-boyfriend.

Samarth Jurel even joked about Munawar’s bond with Mannara Chopra, “Maine Mannara ke heels pehne the, but Mannara ke saath feel toh koi aur hi le raha tha. (I was wearing Mannara's heels, but someone else was taking the feeling with Mannara.)”

The roast continued as both Munawar and Samarth fired their jokes at each other.

Take a look at the promo:

Munawar Faruqui lifted the trophy of Bigg Boss 17, and Abhishek Kumar emerged as the runner-up. For more such content, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande has a strong reaction to comedian Krushna Abhishek’s joke on Vicky Jain