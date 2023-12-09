Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan wishes for a stronger bond with Vicky Jain sans Ankita Lokhande's presence

And yet another contestant from Bigg Boss 17 has been evicted!

After the emotional elimination of Sunny Aryaa (Tehelka Bhai) last week, this week, the celebrity lawyer Sana Raees Khan walked out of the exit door of the Bigg Boss 17 house.

After her eviction, Sana Raees Khan had an interaction with the media wherein the lawyer spoke at length about her journey in the house, dynamics with Vicky Jain, friendship with Mannara Chopra, and more.

Sana Raees Khan believes she would've connected with Vicky Jain better without his wife on the show

During her interview with the media, Sana revealed that she would have connected with Vicky Jain better if he was alone in the show, without his wife Ankita Lokhande. She said, "I had connected with him the most and the bond would've been stronger if he had come solo in the show. We would've been together all the time. If Ankita wasn't on the show, Vicky and I would've been seen together often. Like I was with Mannara, I would've been with Vicky."

Take a look at a glimpse of Sana Raees Khan's eviction interview here

Sana Raees Khan denies feelings for Vicky Jain

Sana mentioned that she didn't have feelings for Vicky Jain. If she had, she wouldn't have nominated him or fought with him. Having said that, she confessed to developing a strong bond with him. She said, "I'd admit that among all the boys, I connected with Vicky the most. And he also valued it by keeping me above the bonds he already had. If I continued to be on the show, I'm sure audiences would have seen some interesting stuff."

Bigg Boss 17's recently evicted contestant mentioned that most of her fights with Vicky Jain were because of his rude behavior and the way he spoke at times. Sana added, "Kahi baar Weekend Ka Vaar pe bola jaata tha k Vicky mujhe badtameezi se baat karta hai. But I think mai bhi sunnke nahi leti thi, I used to give it back to him."

(I was told many times on Weekend Ka Vaar that Vicky talks rudely with me. However, I'd never listen to him and always give him back.)

Sana stated that even after having many fights, Vicky tried to mend things and came to her to speak again.

