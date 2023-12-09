Bigg Boss 17: Sana Raees Khan wishes for a stronger bond with Vicky Jain sans Ankita Lokhande's presence
Evicted Bigg Boss 17 contestant Sana Raees Khan talks about journey in the house, dynamics with Vicky Jain, friendship with Mannara Chopra, and more.
And yet another contestant from Bigg Boss 17 has been evicted!
After the emotional elimination of Sunny Aryaa (Tehelka Bhai) last week, this week, the celebrity lawyer Sana Raees Khan walked out of the exit door of the Bigg Boss 17 house.
After her eviction, Sana Raees Khan had an interaction with the media wherein the lawyer spoke at length about her journey in the house, dynamics with Vicky Jain, friendship with Mannara Chopra, and more.
Sana Raees Khan believes she would've connected with Vicky Jain better without his wife on the show
During her interview with the media, Sana revealed that she would have connected with Vicky Jain better if he was alone in the show, without his wife Ankita Lokhande. She said, "I had connected with him the most and the bond would've been stronger if he had come solo in the show. We would've been together all the time. If Ankita wasn't on the show, Vicky and I would've been seen together often. Like I was with Mannara, I would've been with Vicky."
Take a look at a glimpse of Sana Raees Khan's eviction interview here
Sana Raees Khan denies feelings for Vicky Jain
Sana mentioned that she didn't have feelings for Vicky Jain. If she had, she wouldn't have nominated him or fought with him. Having said that, she confessed to developing a strong bond with him. She said, "I'd admit that among all the boys, I connected with Vicky the most. And he also valued it by keeping me above the bonds he already had. If I continued to be on the show, I'm sure audiences would have seen some interesting stuff."
Bigg Boss 17's recently evicted contestant mentioned that most of her fights with Vicky Jain were because of his rude behavior and the way he spoke at times. Sana added, "Kahi baar Weekend Ka Vaar pe bola jaata tha k Vicky mujhe badtameezi se baat karta hai. But I think mai bhi sunnke nahi leti thi, I used to give it back to him."
(I was told many times on Weekend Ka Vaar that Vicky talks rudely with me. However, I'd never listen to him and always give him back.)
Sana stated that even after having many fights, Vicky tried to mend things and came to her to speak again.
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more