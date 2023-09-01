Bigg Boss 17: Sangita Ghosh to be a part of Salman Khan-led show? Report

Bigg Boss Season 17 is generating tremendous anticipation as it prepares to hit television screens. This iconic reality show, known for its drama, entertainment, and controversies, continues to be a major attraction for viewers. With each season, Bigg Boss brings together a diverse group of contestants from various backgrounds, leading to an explosive blend of personalities and emotions. As the show gears up for its 17th season, the buzz about the Salman Khan-led controversial show increases every day leaving audiences excited.

Sangita Ghosh approached for Bigg Boss 17:

Now according to a recent report, a new popular name of the telly industry is rumored to be joining Bigg Boss 17. As per ETimes TV's sources, the makers of Bigg Boss 17 are in talks with Divya Drishti fame Sangita Ghosh. It is said that the makers have approached Sangita for participating in the 17th season and the actress is currently thinking about it. According to the report, if things go well, Sangita might be seen in the Salman Khan-hosted controversial reality show.

For the uninformed, Sangita Ghosh has been a part of numerous shows like Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Bhram and Divya Drishti. Her previous show Swaran Ghar ended in November 2022.

Read all updates about Bigg Boss 17:

Rumors are swirling about the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan. According to these rumors, a bunch of celebrities might be joining the show. Some of the names being talked about include Sumedh Mudgalkar, Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma, Twinkle Arora, Samarth Jurel, Isha Malviya, Alice Kaushik and Kanwar Dhillon. Even popular YouTubers like Sourav Joshi, Anurag Doval, and Harsh Beniwal are said to be in the mix. There's also buzz that the well-known celebrity couple, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, could be part of Bigg Boss 17.

Interestingly, it's rumored that some former Bigg Boss contestants will return to the show, not as competitors but as mentors to guide the new contestants. Reports suggest that Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra from Bigg Boss 15 might make a comeback for a week or two. Bigg Boss 17 might have an exciting theme – singles vs. couples, which might influence the selection of contestants. While it's said that Bigg Boss 17 could premiere on October 20, there's been no official confirmation of this date yet.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma to Sumedh Mudgalkar; Rumored celebs set to join Salman Khan's show