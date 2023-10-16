Bigg Boss 17: SCOOP fame Jigna Vora recalls her time in jail; Salman Khan says 'I know the feeling'

The much-anticipated show, Bigg Boss 17, has finally commenced setting the stage for another exciting season. On the grand premiere episode of Bigg Boss 17, several interesting and jaw-dropping moments unfolded as the 17 contestants made their way to enter the Bigg Boss house. From strong debate to war of words among the participants, the premiere episode itself left the audience on the edge of their seats. Among the 17 participants, one contestant is former journalist Jigna Vora.

Jiga Vora recalls her time in jail:

Jigna Vora is a well-known figure whose name requires no introduction. She's a former journalist who gained significant recognition in recent times due to a web series based on her life titled Scoop. As Jigna made an entry on the stage of Bigg Boss 17 stage, the former journalist went on to share anecdotes from her life and recalled her past struggles. She mentioned, "I was reborn after those nine months in jail." Agreeing to her statement, host Salman Khan then said, "Yes, I know the feeling."

A look at Jigna Vora's entry inside the Bigg Boss 17 house:

Later, Jigna enters the Bigg Boss 17 house with co-contestant Sana Khan. After entering the house, Jigna meets Munawar Faruqui. Jigna thanked Munawar for lighting up her mood while she was going through a difficult time. The crime reporter who calls her experience 'Jail Yatra' talks to Munawar in Gujarati. She shares that his shows lifted up her mood. The stand-up comedian asks her to attend one of his live shows after getting out of the house. Jigna even connects with Munawar saying that apart from being Gujarati, they have a lot in common.

Apart from Jigna, the other contestants of Bigg Boss 17 include- Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Rinku Dhawan, Sonia Bansal, Khanzaadi, Navid Sole, Arun Mashetty, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain and many others. As the latest batch of contestants step into the controversial house, viewers are eager to witness the unfolding dynamics and twists.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get more updates about Bigg Boss 17!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 Grand Premiere Highlights: Abhishek-Isha's fight to Jigna Vora's stint in jail; know all