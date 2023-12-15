Bigg Boss 17: Shah Rukh Khan likely to appear on Salman Khan’s show to promote Dunki?

Shah Rukh Khan has had a wonderful year at the ticket windows. He gave two back-to-back box office juggernauts- Pathaan and Jawan—both action entertainers. And now, the superstar is gearing up to finish the year with Rajukumar Hirani’s Dunki. The film, which is expected to amass crores, is just a couple of days away from its release. Now, the big question is will SRK come on Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss 17 to promote his movie.

Shah Rukh Khan to likely appear on Bigg Boss 17 for Dunki promotions

Shah Rukh Khan has promoted his last two films- Pathaan and Jawan, in a pretty restrained way. He did not set out any promotional strategies for these two movies. In fact, both Pathaan and Jawan were just promoted online. Shah Rukh connected with his fans via social media and shared with them various assets from his films. He is doing something similar for Dunki as well.

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17:

Though SRK kept the promotions of his last two movies a little low-key, he is expected to break the tradition with Dunki in the coming days, given the kind of genre the film belongs to. While Pathaan and Jawan had different scales and were out-and-out action films, Dunki is a drama with family and friendship at its core. And when it comes to friendship in the industry, one cannot forget to list the two megastars- Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's bond. Fans love to see the two together- be it on screen or at Bollywood parties. In such a case, it is speculated that Shah Rukh might grace Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17 to promote Dunki.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to share screen space for YRF’s Spy-verse movie

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan did cameos in each other’s films, namely Pathaan and Tiger 3. They will now be reprising their roles as Pathaan and Avinash in Tiger vs. Pathaan. While promoting Tiger 3, Salman said that he is always ready for Tiger vs. Pathaan.

During the Ask SRK session with his fans, Shah Rukh too showed his eagerness to begin shooting for Tiger vs. Pathaan and stated that whenever Bhai calls him, he will come.

For the uninitiated, Dunki is helmed by the ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, it also stars Taapsee Pannu Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover, among others.

