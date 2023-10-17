Bigg Boss 17: ‘She’s fine sleeping with her ex,’ Mannara Chopra on Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya sharing bed

Bigg Boss 17 started with a bang two days back and a lot of drama has already unfolded inside the house. To spice things up, ex-couple actress Isha Malviya and actor Abhishek Kumar are locked inside the house with the other contestants. While the two got off on the wrong foot, they seem to have put the differences in the past. Recently, Isha shared that she is okay with sharing the same bed with Abhishek, and contestant Mannara Chopra reacted.

Mannara Chopra reacts to Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya sharing bed

Bigg Boss questions Isha Malviya about Abhishek Kumar moving into the Dil room along with her. As she is asked who she would like to take into the Dil room, she answers honestly that it’s Abhishek Kumar. She expresses that she has forgiven him and looks forward to forming a fresh connection with him. This leaves the contestants confused, and Mannara Chopra, in particular, was very vocal about this.

Take a look inside the Bigg Boss 17 house here:

Later, Mannara Chopra is heard telling Abhishek, “You take the girl with you (tu ladki ko leke chale ja)”. This makes Isha angry and she reacts by saying, “This is not the way to talk about someone. Do not put me in between your matter and talk normally about me. It might be okay for you to give such statements but I’m not okay with it.”

Mannara was also seen making other statements about Isha. She tells Abhishek, “She wants you to be in Dil room, and is ready to sleep with you. I mean she’s your ex and she’s fine with sleeping with her ex.”

Who are the other contestants of Bigg Boss 17?

Apart from Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, and Mannara Chopra, other contestants of Bigg Boss 17 include popular celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Rinku Dhawan, singer Feroza Khan, gamer Arunkumar Mahashetty, YouTuber Sunny Aryaa, ex-crime reporter Jigna Vora, stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, lawyer Sana Raees Khan, actress Soniya Bansal, moto-vlogger Anurag Dobhal and international television personality Navid Sole.

Bigg Boss 17 had its Grand Premiere on October 15th with host Salman Khan welcoming the contestants inside the house.

