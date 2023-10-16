Bigg Boss 17: Shraddha Arya to Aly Goni, celebs cheer for their favorite contestants

Bigg Boss 17 has been making a lot of noise. The show had its grand premiere last night and the show promises a lot of spicy content and entertainment for the viewers. The makers made sure to rope in an eclectic mix of celebrities so that maximum people could relate to them. While the show has kept common men excited, the celebrities from the television world are also looking forward to Bigg Boss 17.

Ex-contestant from Bigg Boss 15 Aly Goni and Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya took to social media and expressed their thoughts on Bigg Boss 17. Aly had teased the fans stating that one of his favorite celebrities is going to participate in this season of Bigg Boss. This left the fans guessing. And last night, Aly took to Twitter and informed the fans that he was talking about Munawar Faruqui. He also shared his excitement for Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's participation in the show. Shraddha Arya from Kundali Bhagya also took to social media to extend her support to the couple.

Ex-contestant of the show Kamya Punjabi who was a part of Bigg Boss 8 took to Twitter (now X) and expressed her thoughts on the opening speech of Bigg Boss 17 and mentioned that it had a connection with her character Didun from Neerja... Ek Nayi Pehchaan. Jasmin Bhasin from Bigg Boss 15 shared a glimpse of her favorites Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's entry performances.

Apart from Kamya and Jasmin, other celebrities like Rashami Desai and Rajiv Adatia among others also expressed their thoughts on Bigg Boss 17 premiere.

Well, the first few promos of the show are out and we're sure audiences can't wait to see more of Bigg Boss 17. Who is your favorite contestant this season? Comment below.