Bigg Boss 17: Social media sensations Seema Haider- Sachin Meena to participate in the show; Report

Bigg Boss 17 has already started making headlines even before its premiere date. While Tiger Zinda Hai star, Salman Khan will make a smashing back as the host , the list of celebrities who will participate in the controversial reality show is yet to be confirmed. The season is expected to have celebrity couples as participants and the makers have already approached many. According to the latest rumors, makers have approached the duo of Seema Haider and Sachin Meena for the show

Sachin Meena and Seema Haider might appear on Bigg Boss 17

According to the latest speculations, Seema Haider and Sachin Meena who made a lot of headlines for their cross-border love story are approached for the show. Haider had opened up on this offer in a video on social media but she has stated that if there is any confirmation, she will share the details with the public and media soon.

Take a look at their social media post

For the uninformed, Seema Haider is a Pakistani woman who had arrived in India illegally just four months ago along with her four children through Nepal. She fled from her home country to reunite with her lover Sachin whom she had first met through PUBG. She was so madly in love with him that she was ready to convert her and her children’s religion for him. Later, she was detained by the police authorities for interrogation and is currently staying with her husband at their home in Rabupura. The couple received massive limelight for their love story and keeps trending on social media for hilarious reason. It is also been said that Haider was also offered a role in a film but she had to turn it down due to the ongoing legal matters. Seema has stated that she will be considering taking up movie offers after all the legal matters are resolved. It will be interesting to see if Seema and Sachin end up participating in Bigg Boss season 17.

More about Bigg Boss 17

Apart from Seema and Sachin, the couples who are rumored to participate in Bigg Boss season 17 are Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Kanwar Dhillon-Alice Kaushik and Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma. Apparently apart from the celebrity couple format, the show might also witness celebrity mentors on the show to guide the contestants. The show will soon go on air on Colors TV.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan says he wants to work with Ridhi Dogra again after Jawan, and her reaction is priceless