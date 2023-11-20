Bigg Boss 17: Soundous Moufakir calls Samarth ‘Hrithik Roshan’s sasta copy’; says THIS about Neil-Aishwarya

Bigg Buzz, hosted by Krushna Abhishek has returned with its second season. The show invites evicted and former contestants of Bigg Boss to interact with the host and reveal interesting details. In an upcoming episode, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’s Soundous Moufakir will grace the show and share her thoughts on Bigg Boss 17 contestants Samarth Jurel, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt.

Soundous Moufakir talks about Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma

A recent promo of Bigg shows Soundous Moufakir talking about her Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 contestant. She says to Krushna Abhishek, “Neil aur Aishwarya, dono ghar pe, uski dii huyi chappal se bhaagte, aur usko marte hain.”

Watch the promo here:

Further, she also makes a statement about another Bigg Boss 17 contestant, Samarth Jurel. She says, “Samarth Hrithik Roshan ki sasta copy hain.”

The promo of the episode is uploaded with the caption, “Iss weekend entertainment aur gossips hoga ek level up, courtesy Soundous Moufakir! Catch the latest episode of #BiggBuzz, now streaming free on #JioCinema.”

Soundous Moufakir and Aishwarya Sharma’s rivalry

It is no secret that Soundous and Aishwarya are not the best of friends, and neither are on good terms. The two got off on the wrong foot right from the first stunt in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. From their arguments on the show to Soundous calling the Bigg Boss 17 contestant a weak player, their rivalry continues.

Just a month ago, the singer took a dig at the actress when the official channel of Bigg Boss 17 uploaded a promo featuring Aishwarya and Neil.

Soundous commented on the post, "Ache baat hai ki ap @colorstv iss larki ko biggboss kiliye bolaya! Abhi Ouska overacting asli personality bahar ayga jo log nahi dekha #kkk mein. (Good that she is called for Bigg Boss. Now, people will know about her over-acting and real personality which they couldn't see in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13)”

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Last weekend, host Salman Khan called out the actress for disrespecting her husband.

