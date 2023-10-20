Bigg Boss 17: Soundous Moufakir slams Khatron Ke Khiladi 13's rival Aishwarya Sharma; calls it 'overacting'

Bigg Boss 17 is getting the love of the audiences. The show has already created a strong buzz and audiences have started to align their loyalties to their favorites. The show also have two popular couples from the television world. Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma- Neil Bhatt. Both the couples are facing issues. Bigg Boss recently called out Neil-Aishwarya for being extremely confused and sent them for a date. In the same clip shared by the channel, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 fame Soundous Moufakir took a dig at Aishwarya Sharma.

Soundous Moufakir takes a dig at Bigg Boss 17's Aishwarya Sharma

In the clip where Aishwarya Sharma looked visibly confused while husband Neil Bhatt tried to explain her various scenarios, Soundous Moufakir from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 dropped a sassy comment. Soundous wrote, "Ache baat hai ki ap @colorstv iss larki ko biggboss kiliye bolaya! Abhi Ouska overacting asli personality bahar ayga jo log nahi dekha #kkk mein."

Have a look at Soundous Moufakir's comment on Bigg Boss 17 video

Soundous Moufakir and Aishwarya Sharma's rivalry

Soundous and Aishwarya worked together in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. The duo didn't share a great bond right from the beginning. In the first stunt, Soundous had somewhere called Aishwarya a weak player and things started going sour from there. They had a couple of arguments throughout the show. In one of the stunts, Soundous and Aishwarya were pitted against each other for a stunt. While Soundous completed the stunt, Aishwarya aborted the same and was supposed to get eliminated. However, with a 'no elimination' twist, the actress was retained in the show. Aishwarya continued to perform and improved considerably. So much so that, she finished at the second runners-up spot.

Aishwarya Sharma in Bigg Boss 17

Aishwarya Sharma entered Bigg Boss 17 along with her husband Neil Bhatt. The duo were finding it difficult to mingle around and were seen with each other most of the time. After the date opportunity by Bigg Boss, the duo was seen getting more involved. Post the date, Aishwarya had a spat with Anurag Dhobal wherein she expressed her irritation on constantly being asked about her house duty.

