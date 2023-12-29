Bigg Boss 17: Stylist Khushboo Rawat takes legal action against Sana Raees Khan for not returning clothes

Evicted contestant of Bigg Boss 17, Sana Raees Khan, who is a lawyer by profession, has been accused of by a reputed stylist. Stylist Khushboo Rawat has alleged that Sana hasn't returned expensive jewelry and clothes that were provided to her during her stint in the controversial reality show. Khushboo took to her social media handle and penned a long note accusing Sana Raees Khan and her team.

Stylist takes legal action against Sana Raees Khan:

In her note, Stylist Khushboo Rawat wrote, "Hello everyone, As many of you are aware we are taking care of clothes by sourcing them for many contestants from big boss every year, since past 4 years. But had a really bad experience with @sanaraeeskhan this year. Our clothes and expensive jewellery hasn't been returned by her and her team after repeated reminders."

Further, she said, "Haven't dealt ever with a contestant like @sanaraeeskhan while sending clothes for celebrities since 4 years. Have no other choice then to take a legal action. Hope people like them understand the efforts we take to make them shine onscreen."

Take a look at Khushboo's note here-

During her stint in Bigg Boss 17, Sana Raaes Khan sparked headlines for her friendship with Vicky Jain. She was called out by many contestants for being reliable on him for making decisions. A video of Sana and Vicky holding hands while talking went super viral on social media.

After the eviction, when Pinkvilla asked her about her equation with Vicky Jain, Sana said, "It was just a genuine connection like as a friend, nothing else. Seriously, nothing else. And I mean, holding hands is not a big deal in the show." Sana added, "As a friend, if you are holding somebody's hands, that doesn't mean you have feelings for that person or have a crush on that person."

Speaking about Sana Raees Khan's eviction, Sana was nominated for elimination by Munawar Faruqui, Arun Mashettey, Anurag Dobhal, and Abhishek Kumar. Sana's elimination was followed by her decision not to do any house duties by staking ration for the whole house. This decision made the other inmates refer to her as 'selfish.' She had a bittersweet exit from Bigg Boss 17.

