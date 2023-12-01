Bigg Boss 17: Sunny Aryaa aka Tehelka Bhai's wife Deepika reacts on physical violence; will he be evicted?

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite interesting and entertaining with each passing episode.

The show is about to unveil a shocking turn of events with a fight between Abhishek Kumar and Sunny Aryaa. As per the promos, Abhishek Kumar get involved in Arun Mashettey and Isha Malviya's fight and asked the Hyderabadi Gamer to speak to the woman respectively. Seeing Isha's friend Abhishek overpowering Arun, his friend Sunny Aryaa also jumped into the fight.

In a fit of rage, Sunny aggressively grabbed Abhishek from his t-shirt. Sunny's wife Deepika Aryaa took to Instagram to address a rumour.

Deepika Aryaa condemns strict action against Sunny Aryaa

In a video, Deepika addresses the rumor about Sunny Aryaa being thrown out of the house because of violence. The YouTuber mentioned that Sunny shouldn't be eliminated from the show as he reacted because of Abhishek Kumar's constant provoking. She stated that Sunny did not hit Abhishek, so he should get the benefit of the doubt.

Have a look at Deepika Aryaa's video

Sunny Aryaa versus Abhishek Kumar

Sunny Aryaa and Abhishek Kumar had been against each other since the beginning. The duo engaged in several fights. In one of the fights, Abhishek was warned by Bigg Boss to not charge anyone. Many times, Sunny had been pulled up by other contestants for getting violent in fights.

In the previous Weekend Ka Vaar, Sunny expressed his anger in a wrong manner towards Abhishek Kumar amidst a task, in front of Salman Khan. The megastar lashed out at Aryaa for his aggression and tone.

Weekend Ka Vaar with Karan Johar

As exclusively reported by Pinkvilla, this week's Weekend Ka Vaar is hosted by Karan Johar and not Salman Khan. According to the promos of the show, Karan Johar is set to reprimand Abhishek Kumar for his reactions. Johar feels disrespected by Kumar. Furthermore, the Udaariyaan actor will be seen breaking down emotionally.

Karan Johar will also put some light on Ankita Lokhande-Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's friendship.

