Bigg Boss 17: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister extends support for Ankita Lokhande; calls her 'best and purest'

Bigg Boss 17 is nearing its finale and has become quite dramatic. The show recently concluded the most awaited family week wherein contestants met their family members who advised them about the dos and don'ts.

Ankita Lokhande's mother asked her about mentioning Sushant Singh Rajput and advised her not to do the same again. During the media interviews, Mrs Lokhande was asked about Ankita mentioning the late actor and she responded stating that she was connected to him and thus at times she shares his stories and also revealed that she still has a bond with Sushant's family.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister supports Ankita Lokhande

Taking to her Instagram, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a special message for Ankitas and extended her support to the actress for Bigg Boss 17. She wrote: "We love you Anki! You are the best and the purest". In many interviews, Ankita had mentioned sharing a bond with Sushant's family even after breaking up with him. The actress stood in solidarity with the Rajput family in their tough times.

Have a look at Sushant Singh Rajput's sister's Instagram story

Vicky Jain's mother's reaction to Ankita speaking about Sushant

When the media asked Vicky Jain's mother Ranjana Jain about Ankita mentioning Sushant Singh Rajput quite often, she stated that Ankita might want sympathy and that's the reason she's doing it. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

Ankita Lokhande shared stories about Sushant Singh Rajput

On many occasions, Ankita shared stories from the time when she dated Sushant. She revealed to contestants that Sushant was extremely hardworking, focused, and dedicated. She stated that the actor used to write a diary and things he wanted to achieve after some years in his life and she later realized that he had ticked all those things that he aspired for.

Advertisement

The actress revealed how Sushant never stopped practicing cricket when the movie MS Dhoni got delayed for two years. She shared that they would party until late and while she used to head to bed, he would end up on the ground to practice cricket. She also mentioned visiting Mahendra Singh Dhoni's hometown Ranchi and meeting his wife Sakshi.



ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Torture task to determine nominations; Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar become soft targets